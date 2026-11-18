Rajinikanth attended Anirudh Ravichander’s wedding in Greece

The family travelled to Greece to attend the wedding celebrations of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran, co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. A video of Rajinikanth dancing to his popular track ‘Manasilaayo’ from Vettaiyan also made the rounds online. The newlyweds were seen cheering him on as he joined the celebrations.