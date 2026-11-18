Soundarya Rajinikanth shares rare family photographs from their Greece vacation.
Rajinikanth travelled to Athens with Latha, his daughters, and four grandchildren.
The superstar attended Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s destination wedding.
Rajinikanth’s Greece vacation has offered fans a rare glimpse of the superstar spending time with his family. His daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, shared a series of photographs from their getaway in Athens, featuring the actor with his wife Latha Rajinikanth, daughters Soundarya and Aishwarya, and his four grandchildren.
Rajinikanth’s Greece vacation pictures get fans talking
One photograph shows Rajinikanth holding Latha’s hand as they walk alongside the children. The pictures also feature his grandsons Yatra Raja, Linga Raja, Ved Krishna and Veer. Sharing the photographs on Tuesday, Soundarya wrote, “What amazing memories we’ve made in Athens! ❤️❤️❤️ Soaking up every moment of this lovely family getaway.”
The photographs quickly drew reactions from fans and members of the film industry. Actor Raashii Khanna commented, “How cute!” One social media user also expressed admiration for the family, writing, “He won in life! What a beautiful family!”
Rajinikanth’s elder daughter, Aishwarya, shares sons Yatra and Linga with her former husband, actor Dhanush. Soundarya has two sons as well. Her elder son, Ved Krishna, is from her previous marriage to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar, while her younger son, Veer, is from her marriage to actor and businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi.
Rajinikanth attended Anirudh Ravichander’s wedding in Greece
The family travelled to Greece to attend the wedding celebrations of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran, co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. A video of Rajinikanth dancing to his popular track ‘Manasilaayo’ from Vettaiyan also made the rounds online. The newlyweds were seen cheering him on as he joined the celebrations.
Rajinikanth’s upcoming film
Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film also featured Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan, among others.
He will next appear in Dharman, an action thriller directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The film also stars Ram Pothineni, Simran, Nayanthara, Raashii Khanna, Sreeleela and Yogi Babu. Dharman is scheduled to release in 2027.