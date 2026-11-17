Ramya Krishnan believes that there is no "gender variation" for casting couch
The Jailer 2 star believes the casting couch exists, since entertainment is a glamorous profession.
The Hema Committee report has highlighted the casting couch issue in the South Indian movie industry.
Actor Ramya Krishnan recently spoke out on the widely discussed topic of the casting couch in the entertainment industry. Many stars have shared varied perspectives and experiences in the past. While some have dismissed casting couch claims, many have raised issues of exploitation by filmmakers and leading stars. Now, Krishnan has stated that the casting couch is not limited to a particular profession or gender.
Ramya Krishnan believes there is no gender barrier to exploitation
Ramya Krishnan gave an explosive statement on the casting couch in the South Indian cinema industry. During her appearance on the podcast Raw Talks with VK, the actor was asked about the casting couch in the film industry. Ramya, elaborating on her remarks, said that exploitation could take place in varied ways, by force, consent, or even in casual instances.
Ramya Krishnan noted that the casting couch issue was not restricted to the movie industry, a particular gender, or a profession. "That’s the truth of this. By force, by choice, or casually. It will be happening; it is happening; nobody can deny it. Because ours is a glamorous profession, people talk about it. How many women face this outside too? It happens everywhere and without gender variation", she said.
Ramya Krishnan's husband, filmmaker Krishna Vamsi, explored a similar subject in his 2002 movie, Khadgam. The movie had Sangeetha Krish playing Seethamahalakshmi, an aspiring star compelled to give in to the demands of the casting couch to get opportunities in the film industry.
The Baahubali star is not the only one to speak about casting couch controversies. The Hema Committee report has highlighted the issue of the casting couch in the Malayalam film industry. Ramya, in her conversation, also referred to the Epstein Files and mentioned that casting couch incidents have taken place in countries such as the US, where women enjoy freedom.
"Look at the Epstein Files. It happened even in a place like that (the US), where women are so forward. And yet, they had to face something like this. So you cannot say that it does not happen here. It does happen; it did happen, and it will happen. But how it happened whether you were given a choice to say yes or no, will change with time", she noted.
Ramya Krishnan is best known for her work in South Indian films and has also worked in Bollywood. Ramya was most recently seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2. She played Vijaya, the wife of Rajinikanth's character, "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian.