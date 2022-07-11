'Rangamarthanda' Shows How Money Has Infiltrated Our Sanity: Krishna Vamsi

'Rangamarthanda' is set to be released in theatres in the middle of August. In a recent chit-chat with the media, the renowned filmmaker Krishna Vamsi discusses the film, what inspired him to tackle such a difficult subject, his attitude on life, and more.



The celebrated director, who made groundbreaking films in the 1990s looks back on his career.



"Without realising, I was moved to tears 7-8 times while watching Natasamrat. I decided to remake the film because it is about families, parents, children, the generational divide, the invasion of money on our sanity, how we are losing ourselves, how we are harming nature, and society", Krishna Vamsi said.



"I was struck more by the male protagonist's personal feelings as a spouse and father... He suffers an unpleasant shock in life after retiring as a theatre artist. He discovers that everyone else is a better actor than him! The talks will make you feel something", stated Krishna Vamsi.



Krishna Vamsi claimed that he was touched after seeing the Nana Patekar-starrer Natasamrat, and wanted to make this film then and there. Except for the fact that he couldn't bring everything together, Krishna Vamsi said that he was given the opportunity to direct Rangamarthanda in an unusual manner.



Revealing that Prakash Raj had initially planned to direct this movie, Krishna Vamsi said: "Prakash Raj requested me to direct since it would be too difficult for him to play the major part and direct the film at the same time. He thought I was skilled at handling such feelings. So I decided to take the risk."



Every actor in Rangamarthanda was picked because they were a perfect fit for the role, as per the Murari director.



Speaking of Brahmanandam's role, Krishna Vamsi said: "His role has one-of-a-kind features. He has an exceptional understanding of our culture and literature. He is also an artist whose thoughts are deeply anchored in the philosophy of great Indian thinkers."



"Brahmanandam Garu didn't see Natasamrat. He didn't listen to the Rangamarthanda narrative. He basically came on board with complete faith in me", Krishna Vamsi revealed.



Rangamarthanda is a remake of the Marathi film Natasamrat, which was based on a play. Since the late 1960s, it has been a very successful play in the Marathi theatrical section.

[With Inputs From IANS]