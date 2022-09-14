Ramya Krishnan Of 'Bahubali' Fame To Make OTT Debut As 'Dance Ikon' Judge

After making a splash with her performances on the big screen with movies such as 'Bahubali', Ramya Krishnan is set to make her OTT debut as judge on a popular dance show.

The makers of the show have announced the addition of Ramya, whom they describe as the 'Lady Superstar of South', to the jury of 'Dance Ikon', which is being streamed on aha Telugu.

Joining her on the panel is the 'King of the Hook Step' -- Sekhar Master, who debuted into digital space on the grand gala episode.

Taking the entertainment quotient a notch higher with his innate wit and charm will be Ohmkar, who has forayed into the OTT space as producer and host.

Commenting on her OTT debut, Ramya Krishnan said: "I am excited to make my debut as judge on aha with a show like 'Dance Ikon'. We have all been hooked on sports leagues for the sheer entertainment and competitive spirit of the format, but kudos to aha Telugu for coming up with a dance league that infuses the energy of sports into dance.

"My fans enjoy watching me playing diverse characters on regular days; now, they will be able to see me in a different avatar over the weekends too. Moreover, I'm going to approach this in a fun manner and look out for not just great dancers. but also great performers and dancing stars who can captivate the viewers."

Talking about the induction of Ramya, aha CEO Ajit Thakur said: "Ramya's appeal is enormous across all age groups, especially among young people who take inspiration from her career graph. Her understanding of dance is unparalleled, and her contribution to 'Dance Ikon' will enable us to raise the entertainment bar."

'Dance Ikon' streams on aha, Saturday and Sunday, at 9 p.m.