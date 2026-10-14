Niti Taylor recalled an alleged casting couch demand during her Telugu film career.
The actor said she blocked the director and kept the incident private.
Niti appeared in three Telugu films before focusing on television roles.
Actor Niti Taylor has opened up about an alleged casting couch experience that changed her outlook on working in films. In a conversation with Hauterrfly, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan star recalled how a Telugu film director allegedly asked her to sleep with him in exchange for a role. She said the incident left her shocked and prompted her to step away from films.
Niti Taylor recalls casting couch experience
During a conversation with Hauterrfly, Niti said the director of her first Telugu film contacted her about another project. However, the conversation took an uncomfortable turn when he allegedly made the demand.
“The director who did the first film with me called me for another movie when we were done with it. Then he said, ‘But you will have to sleep with me for it this time.’ You do not realise; you do not know how to react. I just cut the call, I blocked his number, I called up my mom, and I’m like, imagine that, Buddha (old man),” she said.
The actor recalled being too stunned to confront him. She also said she had seen him with other female actors but had not expected him to approach her in the same way.
“I saw him with other chicks and stuff like that. I never knew when he would try this with me. That’s when I decided I would never do any movies ever again. I was just taken aback, and I only blocked him. I did not tell this to anyone because I was zapped,” Niti explained. She did not identify the director during the conversation.
Niti Taylor’s Telugu film career
Niti made her Telugu film debut with Mem Vayasuku Vacham (2012). She later appeared in Pelli Pustakam (2013) and Love Dot Com (2014). She did not return to Telugu cinema after these three films.
Niti Taylor’s television career
Niti began acting on television at 15 with Pyaar Ka Bandhan. She gained wider recognition through Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan in 2014 and later appeared in shows including Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. More recently, she participated in the reality show Alliance, where she reached the semi-finals.