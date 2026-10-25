200 Seats Are Our Right’: Why Congress UP Demand Has SP Holding Back

Congress seeks around 200 seats, citing its improved performance in 2024.
SP questions Congress’s organisational strength and wants prospective candidates identified before allocation.
Congress’s wishlist reportedly includes constituencies currently represented by sitting Samajwadi Party MLAs.
Posters declaring “200 seat haq hai hamara (200 seats are our right)” appeared outside the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday, making the party's demand outright even when it continue to bargain on seat-sharing with the Samajwadi Party ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Featuring Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the banners press a claim to nearly half of Uttar Pradesh’s 403 constituencies. Congress has submitted an initial wishlist, but the SP is questioning whether its ally has the candidates and organisation to justify such a large allocation.
The disagreement rests on competing electoral records. Congress points to its recovery in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The SP cites Congress’s poor Assembly performance in 2022 and insists that the ability to win must determine the allocation, raising questuions over where this alliance is headed.
Why Is Congress Seeking Around 200 Seats?
Congress wants its improved parliamentary performance to translate into a larger role in Uttar Pradesh.
In 2024, it won six Lok Sabha seats, while the SP secured 37, taking their combined tally to 43. The BJP finished with 33 seats. Congress also led in 38 Assembly segments and finished second in another 42, figures underpinning its case for a stronger presence in the state.
“It is obvious. The 2024 Lok Sabha results were proof that together the two parties can make an impact. In politics, there has to be room for meaningful give and take,” a senior Congress leader told PTI.
The party has graded constituencies into A, B, C and D categories based on electoral prospects and organisational strength. State leaders have linked the exercise to the organisation-building work undertaken through the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan.
Congress’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam confirmed that a list had been shared with the SP.
“I can't give you the exact numbers, but we have submitted a list for 175 to 200 seats,” he told PTI on Friday.
Why Is The SP Reluctant?
The SP’s objection centres on whether Congress can turn a large number of constituencies into victories.
Congress fought the 2022 Assembly election independently and won only two seats, with a vote share of 2.33%. The SP won 111 seats. Its leaders argue that Congress’s Lok Sabha recovery does not settle questions about its local organisation and Assembly candidates.
A senior SP leader told PTI that Akhilesh Yadav had made clear that “winnability is the sole criterion”.
“Anyone can demand anything but in politics, to reach an acceptable and meaningful solution, you have to move beyond posturing,” the leader said.
According to The Indian Express, the SP has asked Congress to identify prospective candidates for the constituencies it wants.
“They should give us a list of who they have in mind for seats because if we give them some seats and they field weak candidates, then it will be a loss for the alliance and not just the SP or Congress. We saw how the Congress performed in 2022,” a senior SP leader told the newspaper.
Why Has The Candidate List Become A Dispute?
Congress sees the demand for candidate names as an intrusion into its selection process.
“Why should we give them a list of who will contest from where? No party does this anywhere. This is an unreasonable demand from the SP,” a Congress MP told The Indian Express.
The disagreement has consequently moved beyond how many seats Congress should contest to what information it must provide before negotiations advance.
The Indian Express sources in SP also told that public statements about large seat demands had irritated the party leadership. The posters in Lucknow have added another public assertion while discussions remain unresolved.
Which Constituencies Are Causing Friction?
Congress’s wishlist includes roughly a dozen constituencies with sitting SP MLAs, The Indian Express reported.
“In our list, we have also named some seats which the SP had won in 2022. We feel we have a better chance of winning those seats,” a Congress leader told the newspaper.
SP leaders said conceding those constituencies would be extremely difficult. Sources in the party indicated that Akhilesh Yadav wanted to keep Congress below 100 seats.
“We can give them something between 50-80 seats. That is what our leader (Akhilesh) had also told us,” an SP leader said as reported by Indian Express.
Could Congress Settle Below 200?
Congress’s internal discussions suggest room for negotiation.
The Indian Express reported that Priyanka Gandhi met state leaders on October 19 and advised them to focus on the “quality of seats” rather than fixating on the total. Those present included state president Aradhana Misra, working president Imran Masood and Gautam.
“She told the leaders that we should convey to the SP that we are willing to sit at the negotiation table and not make it full and final. We have sent a list of 180 seats we want to contest. This is how a negotiation starts,” a Congress source told the newspaper.
Another source said: “We might settle for something around 80-90 seats.”
Has A Formula Already Been Finalised?
SP MP Ramashankar Rajbhar ‘Vidyarthi’ claimed on Saturday that the alliance’s formula was settled, while also saying the leaderships would decide the final allocation.
“Our formula is set. It is a single, unified formula — one designed to ensure victory for the INDIA bloc,” he told PTI.
He explained that each party would contest where it had a strong chance of winning, rather than treating the number of constituencies as the overriding consideration.
“Everyone has the right to stake a claim. Ultimately, the seats for the INDIA bloc will be determined by the top leadership of both parties,” he said.
Are The Differences Threatening The Alliance?
Despite the friction, both leaderships continue to favour fighting together. Akhilesh said on Friday that strengthening Congress, the SP and the INDIA bloc was essential to removing the BJP from power.
According to The Indian Express, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi have also impressed upon party leaders that the partnership should not be jeopardised.
The unresolved issues remain substantial: Congress’s eventual share, the selection of constituencies, the SP’s demand for candidate details and competing claims to seats held by SP MLAs. These are the decisions the leaderships must settle before entering into the battlefield against CM Yogi Adityanath, who is looking for a third-term.