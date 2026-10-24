Jamia Protest: Congress, SP MPs Detained As Students Demand Union Poll Schedule

Delhi Police detained 10 people, including Congress MP Imran Masood, as protests over Jamia’s students’ union elections intensified.
Students have demanded the restoration of the union, which has not had elected representatives since 2006, and a time-bound election schedule.
Opposition MPs backed the agitation as a graffiti controversy prompted university action and tighter security measures across the campus.
Delhi Police detained 10 people near Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday, including Congress MP Imran Masood, amid protests demanding the restoration of the students’ union and an official announcement of the election schedule.
Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi was also detained while on his way to meet the protesting students. He was later released, reported PTI.
The protest began on October 12, with students launching an indefinite hunger strike to demand the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) and a formal notification announcing the election schedule.
Students have also raised concerns over academic facilities, attendance rules, hostels, scholarships and research stipends. Several student organisations and political leaders have extended their support to the agitation.
Nadvi alleged that police pushed and manhandled him before detaining him. Videos of his detention also surfaced on social media.
Why Students Are Protesting
Jamia has not had an elected students’ union since 2006, with the last elections held in 2005. The current agitation centres on the demand to restore the union and announce a timeline for elections.
The university administration has formed a committee to draft a new constitution for the students’ union. However, protesters continue to demand a formal announcement of the election schedule.
Tensions escalated on October 17 when authorities attempted to remove demonstrators from the Ghalib lawn near Gate No. 7. Since then, several student organisations have backed the agitation. Women students also marched in solidarity on Friday, reiterating the demand for the restoration of the union.
“We won’t stop until the university restores the union by announcing the JMISU date,” the protesting students said.
Opposition Leaders Back Students
Before his detention, Congress MP Imran Masood condemned attempts to undermine the protest and questioned why the university had not restored the students’ union.
“Kashmir is an integral part of India. Even a child here would not say otherwise. I strongly condemn those trying to weaken this movement by putting up such posters. The students’ concerns are legitimate. Why don’t you restore the student union? They are the future of this country. Why is there an attempt to crush the future of this nation?” he said.
Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav has written to Jamia Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif, seeking the restoration of the students’ union and the withdrawal of disciplinary action against protesting students.
Yadav also called for a transparent, time-bound election plan, the removal of restrictions on protesters and immediate dialogue between the administration and students.
“An elected students’ union is not a privilege; it is an essential platform for democratic representation, academic freedom, nation building and responsible leadership,” he said.
Citing Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University, where students’ union elections are held under the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, Yadav said Jamia could adopt a suitable framework to restore the union.
He also urged the administration to provide medical care and protection to students on hunger strike, arguing that peaceful dissent should be addressed through dialogue rather than punitive action.
Graffiti Row Adds To Campus Tensions
The protests have coincided with a controversy over slogans written on campus walls. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said it would not allow Jamia to become a “hub of anti-India activities” after graffiti was reported on the campus.
The slogans reportedly included “Free Kashmir”, “Free Palestine”, “Free Sharjeel Imam”, “VC Go Back” and “RSS Go Back”.
In a post on X, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal shared photographs of the graffiti and demanded that the university administration and police identify those responsible and take action. PTI reported that it could not independently verify the authenticity of the photographs.
Bansal also criticised Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, asking them to clarify their position on Sharjeel Imam and what he described as threats to the Constitution and national unity.
The university administration has condemned the slogans, including “VC Go Back”, and said it was working to identify those responsible. Officials said the walls had been cleaned using chemical agents and that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.
Officials also said some CCTV cameras in the affected areas had been tampered with, with wiring disconnected or damaged. Security has since been tightened on campus, with students being checked before being allowed to enter departments and centres.