‘Free Kashmir’, ‘Free Sharjeel Imam’ Slogans Found On Jamia Campus Amid Students’ Protest

Slogans targeting the RSS, ABVP and Jamia’s Vice-Chancellor, including “Free Kashmir” and “Free Sharjeel Imam”, were found on campus; the administration condemned them and said it was identifying those responsible.
The controversy comes amid an indefinite hunger strike launched on October 12 by students demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union and an election schedule for 2026-27.
Students have rejected a university committee’s plan to draft a union constitution by December 20.
Slogans including “Free Kashmir” and “Free Sharjeel Imam” were found written on walls inside Jamia Millia Islamia, triggering a fresh controversy amid an ongoing student agitation demanding the restoration of the elected students’ union. Slogans targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the university’s Vice-Chancellor were also found on campus, prompting the ABVP to demand action against those responsible.
Police were deployed outside the university as a precautionary measure, while security was tightened inside the campus, with students being checked before entering departments and centres. The university administration condemned the slogans and said it was working to identify those responsible.
“It is highly condemnable. The university is trying to identify who wrote these slogans. Strict action will be taken against those involved,” a university official told News18.
The administration removed the slogans using chemical agents. According to the official, some CCTV cameras were also found to have been tampered with, with wiring disconnected or damaged in areas where the slogans appeared.
Women Students March As Jamia Protest Continues
The controversy comes amid a student agitation that began on October 12, with protesters demanding the restoration of elections to the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU).
Women students marched on campus in solidarity with the protesters as the administration removed the slogans and attempted to identify those responsible.
“We won’t stop until the university restores the union by announcing the JMISU date,” protesting women students said, reiterating their demand for an official election schedule.
The students have been on an indefinite hunger strike at Ghalib Lawns since October 12, demanding that the university announce the schedule for the 2026-27 JMISU elections.
The agitation witnessed unrest on October 17 when university authorities attempted to remove demonstrators from Ghalib Lawn near Gate No. 7. Several student organisations have since extended support to the protesters’ demands.
Jamia Committee Fails To Satisfy Protesters
Amid the agitation, Jamia Millia Islamia constituted a five-member committee to draft a constitution for its students’ union, which was dissolved in 2006.
According to a notification issued by the Registrar’s office, the committee was constituted under Article 23(J) and (K) of the Jamia Millia Islamia Act, 1988. It has been tasked with examining the circumstances surrounding the union’s dissolution in 2006, relevant court rulings and the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee.
The panel will also consult stakeholders, including students, before submitting a draft constitution by December 20.
The protesting students, however, have rejected the latest notifications, arguing that they do not address their core demands. They have called for the immediate announcement of the 2026-27 JMISU election schedule, withdrawal of disciplinary action against protesters, and removal of the Chief Proctor and Security Advisor.
The students have alleged that setting a December 20 deadline for drafting the union constitution would further delay the election process.
They have also objected to a notification issued by the Chief Proctor’s office stating that disciplinary action initiated against students between 5.30 pm on October 12 and October 21 would be reviewed. The notification advised students facing such action to approach the Chief Proctor, while warning that any cause arising after 5.30 pm on October 21 would invite strict disciplinary action.
The protesters have said their indefinite hunger strike will continue until the university issues the JMISU election notification and schedule.