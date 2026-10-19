‘We Are Reclaiming Our Right’: Jamia Students’ Hunger Strike Enters Second Week

Jamia students’ hunger strike to restore the students’ union dissolved in 2006 has entered its second week.
The university has formed a seven-member committee, but students say their demand for an elected union remains unaddressed.
Protesters have alleged that security personnel forcibly removed them from the protest site on October 17.
A tarpaulin shelter stands just inside Gate 7 of Jamia Millia Islamia. Even at midnight, students protesting for the restoration of the university’s students’ union chant slogans such as “Jamia Wants Student Union” and “Inquilab Zindabad”. As Delhi’s nights turn colder, students on hunger strike can be seen sleeping on mattresses, wrapped in blankets and trying to rest despite their worsening health.
Twenty years after Jamia Millia Islamia dissolved its students’ union, an indefinite hunger strike demanding its restoration has now entered a second week on Monday, even as the university formed a seven-member committee amid allegations of a crackdown on protesters.
“The language of their press release indicates that they are only talking to maintain campus peace, tranquillity, and normalcy. There was no actual discussion regarding the restoration of the Student Union itself,” says PhD student and AISA member Saurabh Tripathi.
The university, in a press release issued on October 19, said the committee would engage with the protesters, examine their demands and take steps towards restoring peace and normalcy. However, Tripathi said the administration’s first direct interaction with students on Monday had not addressed the demand for the restoration of the students’ union.
The indefinite hunger strike which began on October 12 demands the restoration of the university-wide union, which has remained non-functional since 2006. They have also sought the withdrawal of disciplinary action against protesting students and the Chief Proctor’s resignation following the alleged forcible removal of protesters on October 17.
“Those who came to speak with the students earlier today didn’t even raise the core issue of the union. They only talked about medical teams, health check-ups, and similar matters,” he said. “So I don’t think they are serious about the Student Union demand.”
Tripathi said Ebin Basil, one of the students on hunger strike, had experienced a deterioration in his health. He said a doctor had advised Ebin to be admitted to hospital and discontinue the strike, adding that Ebin’s medical report showed swelling in the liver.
Jamia Says Committee Will Examine Students’ Demands
According to the university’s statement, a meeting of senior officials, including Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif, Registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, deans, the Chief Proctor and hostel provosts, was held on October 18 to deliberate on the students’ demands.
The seven-member committee comprises Professors Iqtidar Mohd. Khan, Luqman Ahmad Khan, Zubair Meenai, Neelofar Afzal, Tanuja, Mini S. Thomas and Simi Malhotra. The Dean of Students’ Welfare will convene the meeting and submit a report to the Vice-Chancellor.
“The University administration remains committed to resolving the matter through constructive dialogue and deliberation, grounded in mutual trust and understanding,” the press release said.
The administration maintained that the union was dissolved in 2006 following “recurrent incidents of violent clashes, attacks on teachers, and the occasional disruption of classes”. It also said the Delhi High Court disposed of the matter in 2022 without directing the university to conduct students’ union elections.
Pointing to elections for departmental subject associations, the university said students already had elected representatives, including vice-presidents, secretaries and class representatives.
Tripathi questioned whether these arrangements could replace a university-wide union. He said the administration had asked for a delegation of seven students to meet it, but a meeting time had not yet been fixed by the students.
Students Allege Security Personnel Dragged Them Out
Faizan Ali Khan told Outlook that security personnel pulled down the rope supporting the students’ tarpaulin shelter and switched off the lights in the early hours of October 17, causing the covering to collapse over those sitting beneath it. He alleged that guards snatched phones, twisted his arm and pulled his hair.
Khan, who said he had a surgery five months earlier, described experiencing pain during the incident. He said medical advice had prevented him from resuming the hunger strike, but he continued to participate in the protest.
Dilruba Sharkey, joint secretary of the Jamia Millia Fraternity unit, alleged that women students were dragged and beaten when they tried to enter through Gate 7.
Recounting the events of October 17, Sharkey alleged that Delhi Police personnel and university guards entered the protest site at 5 am and dragged students away, beating those on hunger strike. She said students returned that evening and resumed their protest outside the closed gates.
Sharkey alleged that women students were prevented from entering the campus. “We tried to enter, but they didn’t allow us, even though we had our university identity cards,” she said.
She further alleged that female security personnel pulled the women away, beat them and dragged them towards a police vehicle. Sharkey also alleged that she was touched inappropriately while being taken to the vehicle.
The university’s press release did not address the students’ allegations concerning the October 17 incident.
Students Say Union Would Give Them A Collective Voice
Students argue that a university-wide elected body would allow them to raise grievances over campus facilities, academic decisions and student welfare.
Khan cited alleged irregularities in admissions and a lack of basic amenities, including drinking water. Describing his case, he said that he had applied for his Master’s in Gender Studies and ranked 12th on the waiting list. He alleged that candidates ranked below him were admitted while his application was bypassed.
Khan also alleged that the university’s cricket ground has been leased to corporate entities, while students were restricted from accessing sports facilities.
“They are taking sports complex fees from us, yet we are not allowed to go inside.”
Ribinsha, a member of the Muslim Students Federation, also raised concerns about food served in the Jamia’s girls hostels.
“The hostel’s food quality has degraded to such a point that currently many girls have opted to stay in PGs instead of the hostels, but again the University forgets that not everyone is privileged and many students are dependent on the hostel facility.”
Ribinsha said a students’ union could help ensure that students’ concerns reached the university authorities.
Jasim Ali Khan, one of the hunger strikers, said the administration had not held meaningful discussions with them.
“The Jamia administration only communicated regarding backing down; other than that, they haven’t held any meaningful dialogue with us,” he said.
Jasim said the demand for a union was about students’ right to representation. “A Students’ Union is not an extra favour we are begging from the administration. It is our right, and we are reclaiming our right after 20 years,” he said.
Outlook attempted to contact Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif for comment on the students’ allegations and demands. The university instead shared a press release issued by the Office of the Chief Public Relations Officer, Saima Saeed.