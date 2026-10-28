Amid Student Protests, Jamia Extends Online Classes Till Nov 24; Odd-Sem Exams Shift Online

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Jamia Millia Islamia has extended online teaching amid campus tensions, with odd-semester examinations also moving online as students continue demanding the restoration of the students' union and a timeline for elections

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Jamia Extends Online Classes Till Nov 24; Odd-Sem Exams Shift Online
Jamia Extends Online Classes Till Nov 24; Odd-Sem Exams Shift Online File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Jamia Millia Islamia has extended online classes till November 24, with odd-semester examinations also scheduled online.

  • Students have been protesting since October 12, demanding the restoration of the students' union and a clear timeline for elections.

  • Physical classes are expected to resume after January 13, subject to a review of the campus security situation.

Jamia Millia Islamia has extended online classes until November 24 amid continuing campus tensions, with odd-semester examinations also scheduled to be conducted online. Physical classes are expected to resume only after January 13, subject to a review of the security situation.

According to the revised academic schedule, the university's winter vacation will run from December 25 to January 12, while even-semester classes are scheduled to begin on January 13. However, the university may continue online teaching beyond that date depending on the prevailing security situation.

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Student Protest Over Union Elections

The decision comes amid an ongoing student agitation that began on October 12, with protesters demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) and a clear timeline for holding elections.

The students' union was dissolved in 2006, and elections have not been held since. The agitation intensified after students began an indefinite hunger strike over their demands.

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Tensions Escalate After Oct 24 Confrontation

Campus tensions escalated further on October 24 following a confrontation between protesters and security personnel. Subsequently, the university shifted all classes online, citing student safety.

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Jamia Millia Islamia student Rehan Khan, who is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding student union elections, during a demonstration at the campus, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday ordered that students' union elections be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution and revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the ongoing protest, according to an official order. ()(PTI10_26_2026_000400B) - Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More
Students stage a demonstration outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday ordered that students' union elections be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution and revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the ongoing protest, according to an official order. - | Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More
Security beefed up outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University, in New Delhi. Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday ordered that students' union elections be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution and revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the ongoing protest, according to an official order. - Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More
Jamia Milia Islamia - IMAGO/Zuma Press Wire

The administration later announced that student union elections would be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution. It also agreed to revoke suspension and show-cause notices issued to some students and promised an inquiry into the conduct of security personnel.

However, the protesters continued their agitation, arguing that the administration had not provided a definite deadline for approving the constitution. Students also raised concerns over disciplinary action and other campus-related demands.

The continuing dispute has disrupted normal campus activities, prompting the university to extend online teaching and shift examinations to the online mode.

The university is expected to resume physical classes after January 13, subject to a review of the security situation. However, the administration may extend online teaching beyond that date if security concerns persist.

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