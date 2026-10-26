Jamia Millia Islamia announced on October 26 that student union elections would be held 15 days after approval of a new constitution.
A university committee must submit a draft constitution by December 20.
Students have rejected the announcement as insufficient because it sets no firm date for constitution approval and does not address their demand for the Chief Proctor’s removal.
After nearly two decades without an elected student union, Jamia Millia Islamia has announced a process to bring campus elections back, following weeks of protests and a hunger strike. The university’s October 26 order comes after a standoff involving students and security guards, but the question of when polls will actually take place remains unresolved.
Yet the announcement has not ended the protest. Students have rejected the order as insufficient, arguing it offers no firm timeline and sidesteps some of their other core demands — underscoring how contested the terms of Jamia's return to campus democracy remain, even as the principle itself has finally been conceded.
What Happened On October 26?
In an order issued by the Registrar, Jamia Millia Islamia stated that "the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union Election will be held after 15 days, from the date of approval of the constitution of the Students' Union of Jamia Millia Islamia."
The announcement came after 18 days of sustained protest on campus and was framed by the administration as a direct response to student demands, substantially reflecting three demands laid out in a letter from the hunger-striking students a day earlier: a fixed 15-day gap between constitution approval and elections, withdrawal of suspensions and show-cause notices issued during the protest, and a committee to examine the conduct of security personnel during the unrest.
Why Was The Jamia Students' Union Dissolved In 2006?
The Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) was suspended by the university administration in 2006 following repeated incidents of violent clashes, attacks on teachers and disruptions to academic activity. Accounts from the period describe a university shut down for two days over union-linked unrest, with critics alleging that elected representatives had engaged in bullying and routinely flouted campus norms, derailing studies in the process.
That history has shaped opposition to the union's return ever since, as recently as 2017, a group of students petitioned the administration not to reinstate JMISU, arguing that campus politics risked renewed violence and disruption, and that existing structures already handled student grievances adequately.
How Has Student Representation Worked At Jamia Since Then?
In the near two decades without an elected union, students at Jamia relied on department-level Subject Associations and the office of the Dean of Students' Welfare for grievance redressal, rather than a single, central elected body.
That did not mean the end of student politics on campus: groups such as the Students Islamic Organisation of India, AISA, SFI, AIDSO and others remained active, organising protests and boycotts around specific flashpoints over the years — from a 2019 demonstration demanding the chief proctor's resignation after an Israeli-event controversy, to a 2025 Jantar Mantar protest over the suspension of 17 students.
Jamia's long gap mirrors a wider national pattern: a 2026 review of student representation found elections similarly stalled for decades at Banaras Hindu University, discontinued or restructured at institutions such as TISS Mumbai, and persisting in a more fraught form at JNU, where elections continue but elected representatives face frequent friction with the administration.
What Triggered This Round Of Protests, And How Did It Escalate?
The current agitation began on October 12, 2026, with students demanding both the restoration of JMISU and the removal of the university's Chief Proctor. Five students launched a hunger strike the same day. The university responded on October 18 by constituting a committee of senior deans and professors to engage with protesters, followed by a two-hour meeting on October 20 between student representatives and senior administration officials, including the Vice-Chancellor, Chief Proctor, provosts and security advisor.
Tensions escalated further on October 24, when protesters clashed with university security guards attempting to remove tents the students had erected on campus; by October 25, four students remained on hunger strike, campus security had tightened, and classes had shifted online.
Why Have Students Rejected The University's Announcement?
Despite the October 26 order, protests continued, with students arguing the notice set no concrete timeline for when the union constitution itself would actually be approved — only for when elections would follow once it was. Students also noted the order made no mention of their demand for the Chief Proctor's removal.
Having already been told, days earlier, that a separately constituted committee had until December 20 to submit a draft constitution, protesters said tying elections to an open-ended approval process, rather than to a fixed election date, risked indefinitely delaying the very restoration they had been pressing for.
How Will The Students' Union Constitution Shape The Election Process?
Jamia's registrar's office has constituted a committee, formed under Articles 23(J) and 23(K) of the Jamia Millia Islamia Act, 1988, to draft the new JMISU constitution. Its brief is to examine the circumstances surrounding the 2006 dissolution, review relevant court orders on JMISU elections issued over the intervening years, and draw on the recommendations of the 2007 Lyngdoh Committee — the UGC-mandated national framework for student body elections that emerged after Supreme Court intervention following violence linked to student politics elsewhere in the country.
The Lyngdoh Committee's recommendations, widely adopted in some form across Indian universities, typically include age limits for candidates, bars on candidates with pending criminal cases involving violence, campaign spending caps, a mandatory code of conduct, and a preference in some campuses for indirect, representative-based election models over direct campus-wide voting. The committee has also been asked to consult JMI's existing ordinances and statutes and to engage directly with student stakeholders, with a draft constitution due by December 20, 2026.
What Powers And Responsibilities Could The Union Have?
The exact powers of a restored JMISU will depend on the constitution the drafting committee produces, but student unions operating under Lyngdoh-influenced frameworks elsewhere in India typically combine an elected central leadership — commonly a president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary — with representation drawn from or coordinated alongside department-level bodies, functioning as the primary elected channel between students and the administration on academic, welfare and disciplinary matters.
Given that Jamia students have historically used Subject Associations and the Dean of Students' Welfare office for grievance redressal in JMISU's absence, the new union's scope relative to those existing structures — and how much independent authority it is given over disciplinary and welfare issues long handled directly by the administration — is likely to be one of the more closely watched questions in the drafting process itself.
What Happens Next?
With the university's order in place but protests ongoing, the immediate questions are whether Jamia moves to set a firmer timeline for constitution approval, how it responds to the outstanding demands around suspensions and the Chief Proctor, and whether the December 20 drafting deadline holds.
The broader test will come once a constitution is finalised: whether Jamia's return to elected student politics can avoid repeating the pattern of disruption that led to JMISU's dissolution in the first place, or whether, as in 2017, a fresh cycle of campus disagreement over the union's very legitimacy resumes once elections are actually on the table.