Google Cloud Is "Forgoing" Revenue For AI Research, Says Sundar Pichai

Google Deepmind Gets Priority As Demand For Computing Power Rises

Pichai said Google’s priority was to ensure that its AI research division, Google DeepMind, had access to the computing resources required to develop leading-edge models. He described that commitment as central to the company’s strategy, with other businesses having to plan around the resources needed for frontier research. The approach reflects Google’s belief that remaining competitive in advanced AI could strengthen its products and business over the longer term, even if it limits cloud revenue in the short term.