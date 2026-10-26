Bournemouth Extend Winning Run With Convincing 3-0 Triumph Over Manchester United

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Manchester United suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 25, as the visitors delivered a performance to deepen pressure on Michael Carrick. Bournemouth broke the deadlock in the 38th minute when Rayan arrived at the far post to turn Justin Kluivert’s free-kick past Senne Lammens. United’s afternoon unravelled, with Leny Yoro slipping and allowing Adrien Truffert to set up Marcus Tavernier for a close-range finish in the 43rd minute. Carrick introduced Matheus Cunha at half-time, but Bournemouth remained dangerous and Evanilson sealed the win in the 71st minute, racing onto Lewis Cook’s long pass, rounding Lammens and scoring from a tight angle. United struggled to create a response, while Bournemouth claimed their fourth consecutive victory across competitions. The result extended United’s winless run to eight matches and left Carrick facing scrutiny.

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EPL: Manchester United vs Bournemouth
Manchester United players leave the pitch after losing the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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EPL 2026-27: Manchester United vs Bournemouth
Manchester United supporters hold a banner after their team lost the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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EPL: Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Andrey Santos, left, and Bournemouth's Evanilson challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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EPL 2026-27: Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Bournemouth's Evanilson and Manchester United's Carlos Baleba, right challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo; AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League: Manchester United vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League: Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier, right, shoots to score his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League 2026-27: Manchester United vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth's Rayan celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League 2026-27: Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Leny Yoro reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Manchester United vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier, left, and Manchester United's Youri Tielemans challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Manchester United's goalkeeper Karl Darlow, center left, and Bournemouth's Tyler Adams challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League Soccer Match: Manchester United vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier, left, and Manchester United's Youri Tielemans challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

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