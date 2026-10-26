Bournemouth Extend Winning Run With Convincing 3-0 Triumph Over Manchester United

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 26 October 2026 12:58 pm

Manchester United suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 25, as the visitors delivered a performance to deepen pressure on Michael Carrick. Bournemouth broke the deadlock in the 38th minute when Rayan arrived at the far post to turn Justin Kluivert’s free-kick past Senne Lammens. United’s afternoon unravelled, with Leny Yoro slipping and allowing Adrien Truffert to set up Marcus Tavernier for a close-range finish in the 43rd minute. Carrick introduced Matheus Cunha at half-time, but Bournemouth remained dangerous and Evanilson sealed the win in the 71st minute, racing onto Lewis Cook’s long pass, rounding Lammens and scoring from a tight angle. United struggled to create a response, while Bournemouth claimed their fourth consecutive victory across competitions. The result extended United’s winless run to eight matches and left Carrick facing scrutiny.