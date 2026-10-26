BJP Files Police Complaint Against Mallikarjun Kharge Over ‘Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jayega’ Remark

The BJP filed a police complaint against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Patna over his “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” remark.
Kharge made the remark while addressing an event marking the birth anniversary of Bihar’s first chief minister, Shrikrishna Singh.
The BJP announced nationwide protests on October 26, calling the remark offensive.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday filed a police complaint in Patna against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the complainant demanding an apology within 24 hours.
The complaint was lodged by BJP worker Krishna Kumar Singh at the Kotwali police station on Sunday evening, news agency PTI reported, quoting a police officer. However, since the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Gandhi Maidan police station, the complaint will be transferred there, the officer said.
What Kharge Said About Modi
The controversy erupted while Kharge was addressing a programme in Patna marking the 139th birth anniversary of Shrikrishna Singh, Bihar’s first chief minister.
During his address, Kharge said the Congress would send to jail those allegedly involved in irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
In response, a person in the audience shouted, “As long as there is no rebellion, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi won’t go anywhere.”
Kharge reportedly retorted, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” (Let alone Modi, even his father would go).
BJP Calls For Nationwide Protests
Taking objection to the remark, Singh approached the police and demanded that the Congress president apologise within 24 hours.
The complaint comes amid a political confrontation between the BJP and the Congress over the SIR process, with opposition parties raising allegations of irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.
The BJP in response has also called for nationwide protests against Kharge on October 26. In a statement, the BJP described Kharge's comments as "insulting, indecent and offensive" and said they amounted to an attack on the dignity of the prime minister's family.
Instructions have been reportedly issued to the party's state units across the country to organise protests at their respective offfces.
The Congress on the other hand has called the heckling attempt the second disrespectful action against Kharge.
"This is the second time that individuals from the Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have behaved disrespectfully toward Kharge ji. Previously, they engaged in a despicable act, so-called purification ritual in Uttarakhand, solely because he is a Dalit. Today, in Bihar, while Kharge ji was delivering a speech, a BJP worker rudely said that Modi will not go anywhere; even if your own father were to come, he still wouldn't leave," Congress MP Pawan Khera told ANI.