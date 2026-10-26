BJP Files Police Complaint Against Mallikarjun Kharge Over ‘Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jayega’ Remark

"This is the second time that individuals from the Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have behaved disrespectfully toward Kharge ji. Previously, they engaged in a despicable act, so-called purification ritual in Uttarakhand, solely because he is a Dalit. Today, in Bihar, while Kharge ji was delivering a speech, a BJP worker rudely said that Modi will not go anywhere; even if your own father were to come, he still wouldn't leave," Congress MP Pawan Khera told ANI.