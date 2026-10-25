‘Modi’s Father Will Go Too’: Kharge’s Remark At Patna Draws Amit Shah’s Criticism

Kharge’s remark targeting Modi sparked a BJP backlash.
He accused ruling parties of “vote theft” and demanded EC chief’s resignation.
BJP leaders condemned his comments, questioning Congress’s political arguments.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge drew attention on Sunday after responding to a heckler who insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not leave office. Kharge retorted, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” (Even Modi’s father will have to go), in response to the remark.
The event was held at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Shri Krishna Singh, Bihar’s first Chief Minister, popularly known as Shri Babu.
During his speech, Kharge criticised the BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Election Commission of India (ECI). He also urged Opposition parties to unite to safeguard voting rights and protect the Constitution.
Kharge was interrupted by an audience member who said, “Modi nahi jayega (Modi will not leave office).” In response, the Congress chief said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega,” and then asked the audience to calm down. Congress workers reportedly roughed up the heckler before escorting him out, according to the Indian Express.
Accusing the ruling parties in Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana and West Bengal of coming to power through “vote theft”, Kharge described their governments as “chori ki sarkar (governments formed through theft)”.
He called for the removal of governments elected in Assembly polls over the past two years and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Kharge also sought the repeal of a 2023 law that he alleged gave election commissioners broad legal immunity.
“If people’s right to vote is not protected, the country will move towards slavery. This is the second freedom struggle,” he said. He urged people in Bihar to take to the streets to defend their voting rights and the Constitution, reported the Indian Express.
Backlash From BJP
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised Kharge’s remark in a post on X, accusing the Congress of having "torn apart all norms of decorum". He cited previous attacks on Modi, saying, "They have hurled insults at his revered mother, called him 'merchant of death', and mocked his poverty by calling him 'chaiwala'."
Other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also hit back at the Congress chief. Senior party leader Dharmendra Pradhan questioned whether the Congress had run out of arguments against the Prime Minister. BJP president Nitin Nabin accused the Opposition of resorting to personal attacks because it had no issues left to debate. BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha described Kharge’s remarks as "disgusting, petulant, uncouth".