'Lord Ram Would Punish Those Who Looted In His Name': Kharge on Ram Temple Donation Case, Slams BJP For SIR

Kharge invoked Lord Ram while targeting BJP over alleged temple donation theft.
He demanded action against those behind the alleged Haldwani purification ritual.
The Congress chief sought an immediate halt to SIR and ballot voting.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday attacked the BJP over the alleged siphoning of donations at Ayodhya’s Ram temple, invoking Lord Ram and seeking punishment for those accused of stealing offerings made in his name.
Addressing a gathering in Patna, Kharge prayed that the deity would “open his eyes” to the alleged wrongdoing. His remarks came amid a case involving the suspected diversion of cash donated by devotees.
Ram Temple Donation Theft
The temple Trust had lodged an FIR alleging that some offerings were being pocketed before reaching its official account. CCTV footage and an internal audit had flagged discrepancies, leading to arrests earlier this year.
Most of those accused were involved in counting or handling the donations. Kharge cited the controversy while targeting the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Kharge Questions Action Over Haldwani ‘Purification’
The Congress chief also demanded that those behind an alleged purification ritual at Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan be identified. Members of a right-wing group reportedly performed the ritual after his August 8 rally at the venue.
Kharge said JP Nadda had assured him of an inquiry, but authorities had instead registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi during his subsequent visit to the town.
“We need to find those involved in carrying out ‘suddhikaran’,” he said.
Gandhi had previously asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an FIR against those responsible. Seeking “justice” for Kharge, he also showed a purported video of the BJP’s Uttarakhand chief supporting the ritual.
Kharge alleged that the RSS ideology stood in the way of peace in the country and criticised Nitish Kumar for aligning with its supporters.
“I am pained that socialist leaders like Nitish Kumar joined hands with people who believe in RSS ideology,” he said, PTI reported.
Congress Chief Seeks Halt o SIR
Turning to elections, Kharge accused the government of gaining power through “vote chori” in Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra. He warned that “these thieves will be put behind bars”.
He called for an immediate suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a return to ballot papers for all elections and the annulment of assembly polls held during the past two years.
Kharge described the agitation against SIR as a “second war of independence” and appealed to people in Bihar to join a nationwide campaign against the exercise.
He also questioned the government’s economic record, arguing that its promise of ‘Amrit Kaal’ was at odds with the cost of basic necessities.
“This government, which cannot make onions and bread affordable, how will it usher in ‘Amrit Kaal’,” he asked.