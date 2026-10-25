'Lord Ram Would Punish Those Who Looted In His Name': Kharge on Ram Temple Donation Case, Slams BJP For SIR

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
Published at:

Kharge invoked Lord Ram over alleged theft of Ayodhya temple donations, demanded action over the Haldwani 'purification' ritual and sought an immediate halt to SIR

image Prefer on Google
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP, Nitish Kumar, Bihar Assembly elections 2025
Focusing on electoral concerns, Kharge questioned the fairness of the Election Commission and criticised the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar. Photo: File photo
Summary of this article

  • Kharge invoked Lord Ram while targeting BJP over alleged temple donation theft.

  • He demanded action against those behind the alleged Haldwani purification ritual.

  • The Congress chief sought an immediate halt to SIR and ballot voting.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday attacked the BJP over the alleged siphoning of donations at Ayodhya’s Ram temple, invoking Lord Ram and seeking punishment for those accused of stealing offerings made in his name.

Addressing a gathering in Patna, Kharge prayed that the deity would “open his eyes” to the alleged wrongdoing. His remarks came amid a case involving the suspected diversion of cash donated by devotees.

Ram Temple Donation Security Tightened in Ayodhya: Pocketless Jumpsuits, Phone Curbs

By Outlook News Desk

Ram Temple Donation Theft

The temple Trust had lodged an FIR alleging that some offerings were being pocketed before reaching its official account. CCTV footage and an internal audit had flagged discrepancies, leading to arrests earlier this year.

Most of those accused were involved in counting or handling the donations. Kharge cited the controversy while targeting the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

InDepth | Haldwani Purification Row Has Given A Political Opening To The Congress

By Ashlin Mathew

Kharge Questions Action Over Haldwani ‘Purification’

The Congress chief also demanded that those behind an alleged purification ritual at Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan be identified. Members of a right-wing group reportedly performed the ritual after his August 8 rally at the venue.

Related Content
Kerala BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar - | Photo: PTI
Rahul Gandhi - Representative Image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy - PTI; Representative image
BJP Allies Raise Concerns Over EC Row, Seek Clarity On SIR - | Photo: PTI

Kharge said JP Nadda had assured him of an inquiry, but authorities had instead registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi during his subsequent visit to the town.

“We need to find those involved in carrying out ‘suddhikaran’,” he said.

Gandhi had previously asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an FIR against those responsible. Seeking “justice” for Kharge, he also showed a purported video of the BJP’s Uttarakhand chief supporting the ritual.

Kharge alleged that the RSS ideology stood in the way of peace in the country and criticised Nitish Kumar for aligning with its supporters.

“I am pained that socialist leaders like Nitish Kumar joined hands with people who believe in RSS ideology,” he said, PTI reported.

UP SIR Row: Congress Seeks Impartial Probe Into Voter List Errors, Demands CEC’s Exit

By Outlook News Desk

Congress Chief Seeks Halt o SIR

Turning to elections, Kharge accused the government of gaining power through “vote chori” in Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra. He warned that “these thieves will be put behind bars”.

He called for an immediate suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a return to ballot papers for all elections and the annulment of assembly polls held during the past two years.

Kharge described the agitation against SIR as a “second war of independence” and appealed to people in Bihar to join a nationwide campaign against the exercise.

He also questioned the government’s economic record, arguing that its promise of ‘Amrit Kaal’ was at odds with the cost of basic necessities.

“This government, which cannot make onions and bread affordable, how will it usher in ‘Amrit Kaal’,” he asked.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories