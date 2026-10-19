Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed opposition protests in Delhi aim to weaken and topple a democratically elected government rather than address electoral roll issues.
He stated the agitation by Congress, Left, and CJP has nothing to do with democracy, voter rolls, the Chief Election Commissioner, or the Special Intensive Revision.
He alleged the opposition parties are solely united by their shared hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday alleged that the protests in Delhi by the Congress, CJP and the Left parties had nothing to do with the CEC or SIR and were aimed at bringing about a "regime change in Bangladesh style".
Chandrasekhar made the allegations in several posts on social media platform X, contending that the Congress, Left parties and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) were united by their "hatred" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their "insecurity" about him.
"All are threatened by how India is transforming and moving ahead," he claimed.
He alleged, "What is happening in Delhi is an open attempt at regime change, “Bangladesh-style”, by a desperate dynast @RahulGandhi and his coalition of the CPM, the AAP-backed CJP and Marxist-Leninist fringe elements.
"This has nothing to do with democracy, voter rolls, the CEC or SIR. The aim is to weaken and topple a democratically elected government."
The Congress, CJP and the Left parties are holding protests in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in connection with the alleged removal of over 13 crore voters from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral list.