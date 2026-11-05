Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Rahul Gandhi of attempting to create "anarchy" in India and advised him to go to Bangladesh to pursue his politics.
Chandrasekhar suggested that Gandhi could take along the Jamaat-e-Islami, which supports him, to carry out political activities there.
He asserted that the BJP and 140 crore Indians would stand together to protect Indian democracy against any such attempts.
Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to go to Bangladesh, accusing him of "attempting to create anarchy" in India.
"If Rahul Gandhi is interested in creating anarchy, he should go to Bangladesh. He can take along the Jamaat-e-Islami, which supports him, and pursue politics there," Chandrasekhar said in a Facebook post.
He said Gandhi's "dream" would never materialise in India, asserting that the country's democracy was protected by the BJP and 140 crore Indians.
The Nemom MLA and former Union Minister of State said the Congress had lost the elections in 2014 and 2019 and was defeated again in 2024 despite allegedly resorting to false propaganda.
His remarks came in the wake of protests by Congress-led Opposition parties against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the BJP-led government at the Centre over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the alleged deletion of voters from electoral rolls.
Chandrasekhar said the message given by the people had been clearly understood by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
He alleged that the Congress could no longer win the confidence of the people and that voters would not support the party based on its governance in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Keralam.
He further alleged that Gandhi was attempting to divert public attention by spreading falsehoods and creating anarchy in the country to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.