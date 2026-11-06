In Pictures|Ghazipur Phool Mandi Blooms Ahead Of Diwali

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 6 November 2026 3:37 pm

As Diwali approaches, Ghazipur Phool Mandi in New Delhi comes alive with the bustle of flower vendors, buyers and traders stocking up for the festival. One of the capital’s major wholesale flower markets, the mandi sees a surge in activity as marigold garlands and bundles of fresh flowers make their way into homes, shops and places of worship. From vendors preparing garlands to crowds navigating the market’s busy lanes, here is a glimpse of Ghazipur Phool Mandi ahead of Diwali.