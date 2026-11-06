In Pictures|Ghazipur Phool Mandi Blooms Ahead Of Diwali

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As Diwali approaches, Ghazipur Phool Mandi in New Delhi comes alive with the bustle of flower vendors, buyers and traders stocking up for the festival. One of the capital’s major wholesale flower markets, the mandi sees a surge in activity as marigold garlands and bundles of fresh flowers make their way into homes, shops and places of worship. From vendors preparing garlands to crowds navigating the market’s busy lanes, here is a glimpse of Ghazipur Phool Mandi ahead of Diwali.

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ghazipur flower market delhi
A vendor carries marigold garlands and bundles of a variety of flowers at Ghazipur flower market, also known as the ‘Ghazipur Phool Mandi’, ahead of Diwali festival, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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ghazipur phool mandi
Traffic congestion near Ghazipur flower market, also known as the ‘Ghazipur Phool Mandi’, people throng the market to buy flowers ahead of Diwali festival, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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wholesale flower market delhi
A vendor carries bundles of a variety of flower sticks at Ghazipur flower market, also known as the ‘Ghazipur Phool Mandi’, ahead of Diwali festival, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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biggest flower market in delhi
Vendors prepare marigold garlands at Ghazipur flower market, also known as the ‘Ghazipur Phool Mandi’, ahead of Diwali festival, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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ghazipur flower market
Vendors carry bundles of a variety of flower sticks at Ghazipur flower market, also known as the ‘Ghazipur Phool Mandi’, ahead of Diwali festival, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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wedding decoration flowers wholesale delhi
A vendor carries bundles of variety of flower sticks at Ghazipur flower market, also known as the ‘Ghazipur Phool Mandi’, ahead of Diwali festival, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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bulk flower suppliers in delhi
A vendor carries bundles of a variety of flowers at Ghazipur flower market, also known as the ‘Ghazipur Phool Mandi’, ahead of Diwali festival, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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ghazipur flower market timings
A customer carries bundles of a variety of flowers at Ghazipur flower market, also known as the ‘Ghazipur Phool Mandi’, ahead of Diwali festival, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

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