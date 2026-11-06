India Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Wellington?

India will look to extend their 1-0 series lead when they face New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday, November 7, at Hnry Stadium in Wellington
The contest faces a severe weather threat, with 60 percent chance of rain around match time alongside heavy cloud cover
Will rain disrupt the opening clash? Check the latest Wellington weather forecast below
India will face New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday, November 7, at Hnry Stadium (formerly known as Sky Stadium) in Wellington.
India will look to carry the momentum from the first ODI after winning the Auckland contest by five wickets on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
India registered a comprehensive victory over New Zealand, spearheaded by an impressive bowling performance that bundled the hosts out for 185 before the visitors chased down a revised target of 143. Virat Kohli starred in the chase with a crucial 74-run knock.
The action now shifts to Wellington, where India hold fond memories after winning the third T20I at the same venue by chasing 199 in just 13.2 overs.
India will look to emulate that same dominance, while New Zealand's primary focus will be on bouncing back to level the series.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Weather Report
The contest in Wellington is under severe threat of rain, with a 60 percent chance of precipitation during the day and 55 percent into the night.
The prospect of even a reduced-over game looks grim, with a 60 percent chance of rain scheduled around the match's start time and 99 percent cloud cover. Evening rain chances drop by just five percent and remain high through the night.
According to AccuWeather, thick cloud cover will continuously hover over the venue. Temperatures are expected to peak at 19°C before settling around 17°C during the day, dropping to 12°C at night.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, Pitch Report
|Total Matches Played
|32
|Average Score
|220
|Average 1st Innings Score
|232
|Average 2nd Innings Score
|206
|Highest Total
|393/6 (New Zealand vs West Indies, 2015)
|Lowest Total
|89 (England vs New Zealand, 2002)
|Most Runs
|Kane Williamson (473 Runs)
|Highest Individual Score
|237* (Martin Guptill vs West Indies, 2015)
|Most Wickets
|Tim Southee (25 Wickets)
|Best Bowling Figures
|7/33 (Tim Southee vs England, 2015)
The pitch assists pacers early in the innings, and bowlers who maintain the right line and length can challenge batters at the start. However, as the match progresses, batting becomes easier as the surface offers true bounce. Batters can also target the short square boundaries, which measure just 60 meters.
For day-night fixtures, evening humidity often brings heavy dew onto the outfield. This makes the ball slick, reducing the effectiveness of spinners and making it significantly easier for the team batting second to chase.