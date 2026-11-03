India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Auckland?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Check the weather and pitch report for the 1st ODI, starting on Wednesday, November 4 at Eden Park, Auckland.

image Prefer on Google
New Zealands captain Mitchell Santner and Indias captain Shubman Gill
New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner and India's captain Shubman Gill are having a conversation during the trophy photoshoot ahead of the 1st ODI match | Photo: X/@BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India take on New Zealand in the 1st ODI carrying confidence from their 3-2 T20I series victory.

  • The series opener is scheduled at Eden Park, Auckland, on Wednesday, November 4.

  • Will rain disrupt the opening clash? Check the latest Auckland weather forecast below.

When the Shubman Gill-led Indian team takes the field against New Zealand for the 1st ODI, they will look to carry forward their dominance from the T20I series.

The first ODI of the five-match series will be played at Eden Park in Auckland. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 AM.

India won the T20I series 3-2, losing the last two dead rubbers. Now, India are all set to take on New Zealand in the 50-over format, starting on Wednesday, November 4.

Shubman Gill will lead the Indian side in the first three matches, before Shreyas Iyer takes over the captaincy for the remaining ODIs. The arrangement has been made to ensure workload management for the skipper, who will be featuring in two Test series just after the ODI series.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to the ODI side remains the highlight of the series, as they had a short break after the ODI series against West Indies.

KL Rahul Or Ishan Kishan? Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return As India’s Predicted Playing XI For 1st ODI Vs NZ

By Outlook Sports Desk

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Weather Report

Related Content
Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand - | Photo: X/Blackcaps
Hnry Stadium in Wellington: New Zealand will host India here in the third T20I of the five-match series - | Photo: X/BCCI
The India vs New Zealand second T20I is set for Hagley Oval in Christchurch. - BLACKCAPS/X
IND Vs NZ, 1st T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Threaten Hagley Oval Clash? - NZvenues

The Indian players will have to contend with chilly conditions, with the temperature hovering around 19°C at the start of the match and dropping further to 17°C by night.

According to AccuWeather, there is a 56 percent chance of rain in the morning, though the afternoon and evening are expected to remain clear.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Pitch Report

Total Matches Played80
Average Score208
Average 1st Innings Score222
Average 2nd Innings Score195
Highest Innings Total340/5 (NZ vs Aus, 2007)
Lowest Innings Total73 (NZ vs SL, 2007)
Most RunsMartin Guptill (818 Runs)
Highest Individual ScoreMarcus Stoinis (146* Runs vs NZ)
Most WicketsChris Cairns (33 Wickets)
Shubman Gill Reveals India's Batting Blueprint For New Zealand ODIs: 'Top Four Confirmed'

By Outlook Sports Desk

The pitch at Eden Park in Auckland is a flat, high-scoring batting track known for producing fast-paced matches with plenty of boundaries.New Zealand enjoyed a successful outing against India at the venue recently, defeating the visitors by an 87-run margin in the fourth T20I.

Auckland favored the batters as New Zealand piled up 259/7 in the first innings before restricting India to 172/9.Fans can expect another high-scoring battle in Auckland.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories