India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Auckland?

India take on New Zealand in the 1st ODI carrying confidence from their 3-2 T20I series victory.
The series opener is scheduled at Eden Park, Auckland, on Wednesday, November 4.
Will rain disrupt the opening clash? Check the latest Auckland weather forecast below.
When the Shubman Gill-led Indian team takes the field against New Zealand for the 1st ODI, they will look to carry forward their dominance from the T20I series.
The first ODI of the five-match series will be played at Eden Park in Auckland. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 AM.
India won the T20I series 3-2, losing the last two dead rubbers. Now, India are all set to take on New Zealand in the 50-over format, starting on Wednesday, November 4.
Shubman Gill will lead the Indian side in the first three matches, before Shreyas Iyer takes over the captaincy for the remaining ODIs. The arrangement has been made to ensure workload management for the skipper, who will be featuring in two Test series just after the ODI series.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to the ODI side remains the highlight of the series, as they had a short break after the ODI series against West Indies.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Weather Report
The Indian players will have to contend with chilly conditions, with the temperature hovering around 19°C at the start of the match and dropping further to 17°C by night.
According to AccuWeather, there is a 56 percent chance of rain in the morning, though the afternoon and evening are expected to remain clear.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Pitch Report
|Total Matches Played
|80
|Average Score
|208
|Average 1st Innings Score
|222
|Average 2nd Innings Score
|195
|Highest Innings Total
|340/5 (NZ vs Aus, 2007)
|Lowest Innings Total
|73 (NZ vs SL, 2007)
|Most Runs
|Martin Guptill (818 Runs)
|Highest Individual Score
|Marcus Stoinis (146* Runs vs NZ)
|Most Wickets
|Chris Cairns (33 Wickets)
The pitch at Eden Park in Auckland is a flat, high-scoring batting track known for producing fast-paced matches with plenty of boundaries.New Zealand enjoyed a successful outing against India at the venue recently, defeating the visitors by an 87-run margin in the fourth T20I.
Auckland favored the batters as New Zealand piled up 259/7 in the first innings before restricting India to 172/9.Fans can expect another high-scoring battle in Auckland.