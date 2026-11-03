Star New Zealand Batter Ruled Out Of 1st ODI Vs India After Freak Collision During Practice

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

New Zealand's star opener will miss New Zealand’s first ODI against India on Wednesday at Eden Park, Auckland, after suffering a concussion in a training collision with teammate Matt Henry on Tuesday. New Zealand Cricket said both players were treated on site, taken for assessment, and will be monitored further.

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New Zealand cricketers celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto, left, during the second one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
Summary of this article

  • Devon Conway will miss New Zealand’s first ODI against India on Wednesday

  • The senior batter suffered a concussion after colliding with Matt Henry during training at Eden Park, Auckland

  • Both players were attempting an aerial catch when the collision occurred during BLACKCAPS training on Tuesday

Senior New Zealand batter Devon Conway will miss New Zealand's first ODI against India on Wednesday after suffering a concussion in a training-ground collision with teammate Matt Henry at Eden Park in Auckland.

The injury comes on the eve of the series opener and dents New Zealand's batting options after India won the just-concluded T20I series 3-2. The collision happened during training ahead of the ODI series.

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Collision While Catching

The incident happened during BLACKCAPS training on Tuesday. Conway and Henry were both attempting an aerial catch at Eden Park when they collided.

"Devon Conway and Matt Henry collided while attempting a catch during the BLACKCAPS training today at Eden Park. Both players were immediately treated by medical staff on-site and received Head Injury Assessments," New Zealand Cricket stated in a press release on Tuesday.

New Zealand Cricket stated that the session took place at Auckland's Eden Park before Wednesday's series opener against India.

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Medical Assessment Update

Conway was then taken to hospital. Further checks confirmed the concussion and ruled him out of the opening ODI.

"Conway was taken to A&E (Accident and Emergency department in a hospital) for further examination which confirmed a concussion that has ruled him out of the first ODI against India tomorrow," it added.

Both Conway and Henry will be monitored. New Zealand Cricket stated that an update on their further involvement in the series will be given in due course.

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