Star New Zealand Batter Ruled Out Of 1st ODI Vs India After Freak Collision During Practice

Devon Conway will miss New Zealand’s first ODI against India on Wednesday
The senior batter suffered a concussion after colliding with Matt Henry during training at Eden Park, Auckland
Both players were attempting an aerial catch when the collision occurred during BLACKCAPS training on Tuesday
Senior New Zealand batter Devon Conway will miss New Zealand's first ODI against India on Wednesday after suffering a concussion in a training-ground collision with teammate Matt Henry at Eden Park in Auckland.
The injury comes on the eve of the series opener and dents New Zealand's batting options after India won the just-concluded T20I series 3-2. The collision happened during training ahead of the ODI series.
Collision While Catching
The incident happened during BLACKCAPS training on Tuesday. Conway and Henry were both attempting an aerial catch at Eden Park when they collided.
"Devon Conway and Matt Henry collided while attempting a catch during the BLACKCAPS training today at Eden Park. Both players were immediately treated by medical staff on-site and received Head Injury Assessments," New Zealand Cricket stated in a press release on Tuesday.
New Zealand Cricket stated that the session took place at Auckland's Eden Park before Wednesday's series opener against India.
Medical Assessment Update
Conway was then taken to hospital. Further checks confirmed the concussion and ruled him out of the opening ODI.
"Conway was taken to A&E (Accident and Emergency department in a hospital) for further examination which confirmed a concussion that has ruled him out of the first ODI against India tomorrow," it added.
Both Conway and Henry will be monitored. New Zealand Cricket stated that an update on their further involvement in the series will be given in due course.