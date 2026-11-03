Devon conway injury catching practice collision matt henry india vs new zealand 1st odi ind vs nz 2026 auckland

Star New Zealand Batter Ruled Out Of 1st ODI Vs India After Freak Collision During Practice

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 3 November 2026 10:44 am

New Zealand's star opener will miss New Zealand’s first ODI against India on Wednesday at Eden Park, Auckland, after suffering a concussion in a training collision with teammate Matt Henry on Tuesday. New Zealand Cricket said both players were treated on site, taken for assessment, and will be monitored further.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 3 November 2026 10:44 am

New Zealand cricketers celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto, left, during the second one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain