Juventus Capitalise On Marianucci's Red Card To Beat Napoli

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Juventus secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Napoli in Serie A 2026-27 at the Allianz Stadium on November 1, easing the pressure on manager Luciano Spalletti. After a closely contested first half, with Juan Cabal striking the post and Napoli threatening through Lorenzo Lucca's header, neither side managed to break the deadlock. The hosts finally found their breakthrough in the 70th minute when Kerim Alajbegovic produced a stunning long-range finish into the far corner following Edon Zhegrova's impressive setup. Napoli's hopes of mounting a comeback suffered another blow five minutes later as defender Luca Marianucci received his second yellow card for a foul on Cabal, leaving the visitors with 10 men. Juventus capitalised on their numerical advantage, with substitute Jeremie Boga curling home a superb strike in the 87th minute to seal three valuable points and move his side up to seventh in the standings.

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Serie A Soccer: Juventus vs Napoli
Juventus player celebrate the victory at the end of during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus
Juventus' Kerim-Sam Alajbegović player of the match after the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A: Juventus vs Napoli
Juventus' Kerim-Sam Alajbegović celebrates after scoring the opening goal for his team during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A Soccer: Napoli vs Juventus
Juventus' Jhon Lucumí, right, challenges Napoli's Lorenzo Lucca during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A Soccer Match: Juventus vs Napoli
Juventus's Jeremie Boga celebrates after scoring goal for his team during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A Soccer Match: Napoli vs Juventu
Juventus's Nick Woltemade reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. () | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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Italy Soccer Serie A: Juventus vs Napoli
Juventus's Edon Zhegrova during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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Italy Soccer Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus
Juventus's Douglas Luiz during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A 2026-27: Juventus vs Napoli
Napoli's Frank Anguissa fights for the ball with Juventus' Kerim-Sam Alajbegović during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A 2026-27: Napoli vs Juventus
Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo fights for the ball with Juventus' Kerim-Sam Alajbegović during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

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