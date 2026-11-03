Juventus Capitalise On Marianucci's Red Card To Beat Napoli

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 3 November 2026 10:54 am

Juventus secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Napoli in Serie A 2026-27 at the Allianz Stadium on November 1, easing the pressure on manager Luciano Spalletti. After a closely contested first half, with Juan Cabal striking the post and Napoli threatening through Lorenzo Lucca's header, neither side managed to break the deadlock. The hosts finally found their breakthrough in the 70th minute when Kerim Alajbegovic produced a stunning long-range finish into the far corner following Edon Zhegrova's impressive setup. Napoli's hopes of mounting a comeback suffered another blow five minutes later as defender Luca Marianucci received his second yellow card for a foul on Cabal, leaving the visitors with 10 men. Juventus capitalised on their numerical advantage, with substitute Jeremie Boga curling home a superb strike in the 87th minute to seal three valuable points and move his side up to seventh in the standings.