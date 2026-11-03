Mbappe's Penalty And Diomande's Strike Inspire Madrid Win

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Real Madrid cruised to a convincing 3-0 victory over Racing Santander in La Liga 2026-27 at El Sardinero on November 1, extending their winning streak across all competitions to six matches. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 11th minute, converting a penalty after being brought down inside the box by Matteo Prati. Jude Bellingham doubled Madrid's advantage in the 21st minute, calmly finishing past goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala after receiving a perfectly weighted through ball from Arda Guler. Yan Diomande then delivered a spectacular finish in the 36th minute, unleashing a powerful strike into the top corner following a corner kick. Racing attempted to fight back after the interval, but Thibaut Courtois and Madrid's organised defence limited their opportunities. Mbappe struck the post in the second half, while Madrid comfortably protected their lead to secure another important victory.

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La Liga: Real Madrid vs Racing de Santander
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham applauds after their win in the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Racing de Santander in Santander, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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La Liga: Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham reacts as he makes a jump during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Racing de Santander and Real Madrid in Santander, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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La Liga Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Racing de Santander
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe takes a shot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Racing de Santander and Real Madrid in Santander, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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La Liga Soccer Match: Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Yan Diomande celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Racing de Santander and Real Madrid in Santander, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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Spain La Liga Soccer: Real Madrid vs Racing de Santander
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe takes a shot past an opposing player during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Racing de Santander and Real Madrid in Santander, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP /Miguel Oses
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Spain La Liga Soccer: Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Racing de Santander and Real Madrid in Santander, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Real Madrid vs Racing de Santander
Racing's Inigo Sainz-Maza, left, fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Racing de Santander and Real Madrid in Santander, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Racing de Santander and Real Madrid in Santander, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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La Liga 2026-27: Real Madrid vs Racing de Santander
Racing's Inigo Sainz-Maza, left, fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Racing de Santander and Real Madrid in Santander, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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La Liga 2026-27: Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Arda Guler, right, is challenged by Racing's Pedro Felipe during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Racing de Santander and Real Madrid in Santander, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
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Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Racing de Santander
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, right, and Racing's Alvaro Mantilla fight for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Racing de Santander and Real Madrid in Santander, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

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