Mbappe's Penalty And Diomande's Strike Inspire Madrid Win

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 3 November 2026 10:25 am

Real Madrid cruised to a convincing 3-0 victory over Racing Santander in La Liga 2026-27 at El Sardinero on November 1, extending their winning streak across all competitions to six matches. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 11th minute, converting a penalty after being brought down inside the box by Matteo Prati. Jude Bellingham doubled Madrid's advantage in the 21st minute, calmly finishing past goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala after receiving a perfectly weighted through ball from Arda Guler. Yan Diomande then delivered a spectacular finish in the 36th minute, unleashing a powerful strike into the top corner following a corner kick. Racing attempted to fight back after the interval, but Thibaut Courtois and Madrid's organised defence limited their opportunities. Mbappe struck the post in the second half, while Madrid comfortably protected their lead to secure another important victory.