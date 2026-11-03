US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Trump Faces Test As Republicans Fight To Retain Congress

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE | Americans head to the polls on November 3 as Republicans defend their congressional majorities, Democrats seek control of the House and Senate, and Trump's second-term policies, key state races and election-related legal disputes shape the contest.

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: US President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a midterm election campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on October 22, 2026.

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: US President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a midterm election campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on October 22, 2026. | Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: The 2026 US midterm elections take place on Tuesday, November 3, with 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats at stake. Republicans are defending their congressional majorities, while Democrats are seeking to regain control of the House and Senate. Trump’s final pitch and election disputes: Trump made his final campaign pitch on Monday, November 2, as his administration asked the Supreme Court to temporarily set aside mail ballots from more than 20,000 California voters whom federal officials suspect may be noncitizens. Lower courts rejected the request. In Alaska, a judge dismissed the Justice Department’s lawsuit seeking to block certification of the Senate result if Republican Senator Dan Sullivan loses. The department has appealed. Michigan Senate race: Haley Stevens’ endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers has widened divisions among Michigan Democrats after she withdrew her support for Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed, who defeated her in the Senate primary. Early voting: More than 54.5 million Americans had voted early by 10am ET on Sunday, November 1, according to the University of Florida Election Lab. Follow developments, key races, turnout and results here.

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3 Nov 2026, 03:44:49 am IST Summary of this article Donald Trump makes his final campaign pitch as Republicans and Democrats compete for control of Congress in the November 3 US midterm elections.

California mail-ballot dispute and dismissal of Alaska election lawsuit put Trump's election intervention under scrutiny.

Haley Stevens' endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers deepens the Michigan Democratic rift ahead of a closely watched Senate race.