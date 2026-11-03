US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Trump Faces Test As Republicans Fight To Retain Congress

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE | Americans head to the polls on November 3 as Republicans defend their congressional majorities, Democrats seek control of the House and Senate, and Trump's second-term policies, key state races and election-related legal disputes shape the contest.
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: US President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a midterm election campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on October 22, 2026. | Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: The 2026 US midterm elections take place on Tuesday, November 3, with 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats at stake. Republicans are defending their congressional majorities, while Democrats are seeking to regain control of the House and Senate. Trump’s final pitch and election disputes: Trump made his final campaign pitch on Monday, November 2, as his administration asked the Supreme Court to temporarily set aside mail ballots from more than 20,000 California voters whom federal officials suspect may be noncitizens. Lower courts rejected the request. In Alaska, a judge dismissed the Justice Department’s lawsuit seeking to block certification of the Senate result if Republican Senator Dan Sullivan loses. The department has appealed. Michigan Senate race: Haley Stevens’ endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers has widened divisions among Michigan Democrats after she withdrew her support for Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed, who defeated her in the Senate primary. Early voting: More than 54.5 million Americans had voted early by 10am ET on Sunday, November 1, according to the University of Florida Election Lab. Follow developments, key races, turnout and results here.
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Summary of this article
Donald Trump makes his final campaign pitch as Republicans and Democrats compete for control of Congress in the November 3 US midterm elections.
California mail-ballot dispute and dismissal of Alaska election lawsuit put Trump's election intervention under scrutiny.
Haley Stevens' endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers deepens the Michigan Democratic rift ahead of a closely watched Senate race.
US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Vance says US has no strict deadline for Iran nuclear deal
US Vice President JD Vance has said the Trump administration has not set a strict deadline for Iran to reach an agreement to avoid a possible resumption of US strikes.
Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s US midterm elections, Vance said Washington’s main concern was securing a firm and verifiable commitment from Tehran that it would not rebuild its nuclear programme.
“We want to make sure they don’t rebuild it or try to rebuild it. That’s what matters most to the United States,” Vance said.
Vance said he believed Iran placed importance on its sovereignty and economic recovery, adding that an agreement was possible if Tehran made a verifiable commitment on its nuclear programme.
Trump has said in recent weeks that he does not plan to launch fresh strikes on Iran before the US midterm elections.