A Diplomatic Bridge To Delhi: Why Vikram Misri Is Heading To Nepal

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit Nepal on November 4-5 for talks with his Nepali counterpart Amrit Bahadur Rai and meetings with senior leaders
The visit comes as India and Nepal prepare for Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s proposed trip to New Delhi later in November
Economic cooperation, hydropower investment, infrastructure development and outstanding bilateral issues are expected to shape the wider diplomatic engagement
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit Nepal on November 4-5 to prepare the ground for Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s proposed visit to India later this month, as New Delhi and Kathmandu seek to strengthen bilateral ties.
Shah is expected to visit New Delhi around November 22 for his first official bilateral visit abroad since taking office in March, The Tribune reported on Monday. The dates have not yet been formally announced, but diplomatic preparations are under way in both capitals.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Misri will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest during his two-day visit. Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Misri would hold discussions with his counterpart, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, to review the full range of bilateral relations and exchange views on matters of mutual interest.
Misri is also scheduled to pay courtesy calls on senior Nepalese leaders.
Economic And Energy Cooperation
The proposed visit by Shah is expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation, hydropower investment, cross-border connectivity and infrastructure development, according to The Tribune.
Nepal is also expected to seek Indian assistance for reconstruction following devastating floods and faster implementation of pending development projects. Several India-backed infrastructure initiatives could feature in discussions between the two prime ministers.
The diplomatic preparations follow an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Shah after his electoral victory and assumption of office. At its October 28 media briefing, the MEA said the invitation had already been conveyed and that further developments concerning the visit would be decided through diplomatic channels, according to the convenience of both sides.
Resetting Bilateral Engagement
The proposed high-level engagement comes amid differences between the neighbours over the Lipulekh border issue and a period of uncertainty in bilateral relations.
Nepal’s new leadership has indicated an interest in prioritising development-oriented cooperation, while India has sought to maintain regular high-level engagement with Kathmandu.
Misri’s visit is expected to help finalise the agenda and identify possible outcomes of Shah’s proposed trip. The discussions will also provide an opportunity to review ongoing projects and areas where the two countries can expand cooperation.
Shah’s visit, once formally confirmed, would provide the next opportunity for the two governments to take forward their diplomatic engagement and address outstanding bilateral concerns.