Chhattisgarh Sets 2030 Green Energy Target, Eyes ₹5.60 Lakh Cr Investment

Chhattisgarh has outlined ₹5.60 lakh crore in energy investments over the next five years.
The state aims to raise its green energy capacity from 3,000 MW to 15,000 MW by 2030.
Investment plans include pumped-storage projects, battery systems, solar power, compressed biogas and nuclear energy.
Chhattisgarh has outlined investment opportunities worth ₹5.60 lakh crore in its energy sector over the next five years, with a target of increasing its green energy capacity from the existing 3,000 MW to 15,000 MW by 2030.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented the state's investment plans at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026 in New Delhi on Monday. The four-day summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam, is being attended by representatives from more than 130 countries.
At a round-table meeting attended by Chief Ministers and Union Ministers, Sai invited investors and industry representatives to participate in the state's energy sector. Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik were also present.
The state has proposed an investment of ₹1.33 lakh crore in renewable energy projects with a planned capacity of 23,923 MW, while around Rs 3.27 lakh crore has been earmarked for expanding thermal power generation capacity.
Focus On Green Energy And Storage
Chhattisgarh aims to increase the share of green energy in its overall electricity demand from 15% to more than 45%. Sai said the state would contribute to India's target of generating 500 GW of electricity from non-conventional sources by 2030.
The state has identified 10 pumped-storage hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 12,300 MW, involving a proposed investment of around ₹65,000 crore. It also plans to install battery energy storage systems with a capacity of 10,000 MWh over the next two years.
A 40 MW/120 MWh battery storage system, paired with a 100 MW solar project, is already operational in Rajnandgaon.
Solar, Biogas And Nuclear Energy Plans
The state has installed around 1.26 lakh solar power units under the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana. It also has 1.66 lakh solar-powered irrigation pumps covering nearly 1.94 lakh hectares. Solar power plants with a combined capacity of 395 MW are planned under the Pradhan Mantri KUSUM Yojana.
The government is also working to establish eight compressed biogas plants with a combined capacity of 80 metric tonnes, involving proposed investment of around ₹800 crore. Private investment proposals worth approximately ₹6,000 crore are being processed.
The state has also envisioned investments of around Rs 1.60 lakh crore in energy projects, including nuclear power plants with a proposed capacity of about 4,200 MW.
Sai visited the Chhattisgarh pavilion at the summit and held discussions with investors and industry representatives. The event, being held from November 2 to 5, has participation from 13 states and Union Territories.