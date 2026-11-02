Mohammad Amir To Feature In IPL Auction? Pakistan Pacer Opens Possibility With APL Draft Registration

Mohammad Amir has entered the Afghanistan Premier League draft as a British national in the Platinum category
The draft is scheduled in Dubai on Tuesday, November 3, and could widen his franchise options
Amir lives in England, has taken British citizenship and has played in the T20 Blast and The Hundred
Mohammad Amir has registered for the Afghanistan Premier League draft as a British national, a move that could also put him in line for an Indian Premier League auction bid later this year. The former Pakistan fast bowler is in the Platinum category. The draft is set for Dubai on Tuesday, November 3.
Amir, 34, lives in England and has taken British citizenship. He is listed for the APL draft as a UK national. The nationality shift matters because it could widen Amir’s franchise options and even influence a possible IPL auction registration. It also comes against the backdrop of his strained relationship with Pakistan cricket.
Nationality Switch Benefits
He has already begun moving in that direction. Amir has played in England’s domestic T20 events, the T20 Blast and The Hundred. His APL entry is another step towards a franchise career beyond Pakistan.
The split is not new. Amir had earlier said his relationship with Pakistan cricket was over, and he retired from international cricket in 2024 after coming out of retirement in 2020. His latest move suggests he wants to keep playing franchise cricket on his own terms.
PCB And Draft Context
The APL field is broad, with more than 30 Pakistan players included in the draft register.
Those listed include Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hasan Ali, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim. A PCB spokesperson appeared to rule out NOCs being issued to its players for the tournament.
The draft also features two former India internationals, Vijay Shankar and KS Bharat, both of whom have retired from all forms of cricket, including the IPL.
Vijay Shankar is registered as an Indian player, while KS Bharat is listed as an Indian player resident in the UAE. Both are in the Gold category, alongside Murugan Ashwin.
In all, 462 players have been shortlisted across the draft categories, and the APL is expected later this year.
IPL Precedent And Outlook
There is a precedent to point to. Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood played in the IPL as a British national from 2012 to 2015.
Mahmood turned out for Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders during that span. Across 23 IPL matches, he scored 388 runs and took 29 wickets.
That history showed the route. A former Pakistan international with British citizenship did find a way into the IPL, though Amir’s case is still unresolved.
Nothing is settled yet. Amir’s APL registration does not automatically mean an IPL auction entry or a franchise contract, and it remains unclear whether he will register or whether teams will want him.
His next move now matters most. Amir’s immediate focus may stretch beyond Afghanistan, and an IPL chance could become the next major step in his franchise career.