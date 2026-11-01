Pakistan Legend Advises Babar Azam To Work On Technique In England Or Australia, Skip Domestic Cricket

Mohammad Yousuf has advised Babar Azam to avoid first-class cricket until his batting issues are corrected through specialised coaching
Yousuf suggested that Babar should train at an academy in England or Australia to rebuild his technique and confidence
Babar managed 118 runs in five matches in Pakistan’s ODI tri-series at home, averaging 23.60 with a strike rate of 74.21
Pakistan legend Mohammad Yousuf has urged Babar Azam to skip a return to first-class cricket and instead head to an academy in England or Australia for "specialized coaching" to fix the batting issues troubling him. The advice comes as Babar is set for a domestic return and a Test assignment later this month.
Babar managed 118 runs across five games in the home ODI tri-series that ended recently. He finished with an average of 23.60 and a strike rate of 74.21. His best effort was 45, and he fell for nought in the final against Sri Lanka after stretching at a wide delivery and edging to slips.
The next step is set. After the final, ODI skipper Shaheen Afridi confirmed that Babar will turn out for Lahore Whites against his FATA side in the 2026-27 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which begins on November 3 in Islamabad.
Yousuf's Coaching Advice
Yousuf was direct.
“I don’t think Babar Azam should be playing first-class cricket until he fixes his technical issues through specialized coaching," Yousuf wrote on X.
He added that a domestic run could hurt Babar further. “Struggling in domestic cricket could further harm his confidence and career. Send him to an academy in England or Australia. He is still Pakistan’s top player, and with the right guidance and a little effort, he can return to his best. I said this four years ago, and nobody listened. Please listen now."
Yousuf's point is that technique should come first, not more matches. More games, he argued, could deepen the problem if Babar goes in without sorting out the flaws in his batting.
Babar's Recent Form
The numbers have fed that argument.
Babar's home ODI tri-series was underwhelming. He finished with 118 runs from five outings, averaging 23.60 and scoring at 74.21. He never got past 45.
The final against Sri Lanka was a poor ending to the run. He tried to drive a wide ball and edged it to slip for a duck.
Pakistan's Upcoming Schedule
Babar's calendar is already busy.
He is due to play for Lahore Whites against Afridi's FATA side in the 2026-27 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The tournament starts on November 3 in Islamabad.
He will then captain a reshaped Pakistan team in two Tests against Sri Lanka. The series runs from November 9 to 21 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.
Afridi's Support
Babar's form has been a recurring topic whenever Pakistan players speak to the media.
Afridi backed him. “If you are talking about Babar, he knows his game very well," Shaheen said.
He also said Babar is close to another first-class appearance and backed him to recover. “I believe he is set to play a first-class match in a couple of days against our team. He is well aware of his game plan and how he needs to approach his cricket. Unfortunately, he has had a few dismissals that did not go his way, but that is part and parcel of the game. I am confident he will bounce back."