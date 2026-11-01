Fakhar’s Blistering 127 Powers Pakistan To Three-Wicket Victory Over Sri Lanka In Tri-Series Final

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Pakistan clinched the ODI Tri-Series title with a spectacular three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a high-scoring final at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a formidable 325/8 in 50 overs, driven by Kamindu Mendis' brilliant maiden ODI century (131) and Pavan Rathnayake's fluent 77. Pakistan pegged the visitors back late in the innings, with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf claiming two wickets each to restrict further acceleration. In reply, Pakistan overcame early stumbles thanks to a sensational 127 off 99 balls from Fakhar Zaman, supported by Saad Baig's 74. When Sri Lanka's bowlers threatened a late comeback, player of the series Arafat Minhas smashed a rapid 61 off 31 balls alongside Hasan Nawaz to guide Pakistan past the 326-run target with nine balls remaining.

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri Series final highlights
Players of the Pakistan team pose with the trophy after winning by three wickets in the final of tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri Series final
Pakistan's Interior Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi poses with the players of the Pakistan team after Pakistan won by three wickets in the final of tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri Series final highlights-Shaheen Shah Afridi
Pakistan Cricket team Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi receives the tropy after Pakistan won by three wickets in the final of tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri Series final highlights-Arafat Minhas
Pakistan's Arafat Minhas follows the ball after playing a shot during the final of tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri Series final highlights-Pakistans Fakhar Zaman
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman is bowled out during the final of tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri Series final highlights-Fakhar Zaman
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman celebrates after scoring a century during the final of tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri Series final highlights-Sri Lankas Dilshan Madushanka
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat during the final of tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri Series final highlights-Maheesh Theekshana
Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana follows the ball after playing a shot during the final of tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri Series final highlights-Sri Lankas Kamindu Mendis
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis celebrates after scoring a century during the final of tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri Series final highlights-Kamindu Mendis
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the final of tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri Series final highlights-
Players of the Pakistan, left, and Sri Lanka, right, teams stand for their national anthems before the start of the final of the Tri-Series One-Day International cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

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