Fakhar’s Blistering 127 Powers Pakistan To Three-Wicket Victory Over Sri Lanka In Tri-Series Final

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 1 November 2026 6:51 pm

Pakistan clinched the ODI Tri-Series title with a spectacular three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a high-scoring final at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a formidable 325/8 in 50 overs, driven by Kamindu Mendis' brilliant maiden ODI century (131) and Pavan Rathnayake's fluent 77. Pakistan pegged the visitors back late in the innings, with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf claiming two wickets each to restrict further acceleration. In reply, Pakistan overcame early stumbles thanks to a sensational 127 off 99 balls from Fakhar Zaman, supported by Saad Baig's 74. When Sri Lanka's bowlers threatened a late comeback, player of the series Arafat Minhas smashed a rapid 61 off 31 balls alongside Hasan Nawaz to guide Pakistan past the 326-run target with nine balls remaining.