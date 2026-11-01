'Ka Mau Te Wehi': Shreyas Iyer's Maori Post After India Vs New Zealand Series Win Explained

Shreyas Iyer's four-word Maori X post and unique celebration went viral after India's T20I series triumph against New Zealand
Iyer smashed 50 off 23 balls, sharing a 93-run partnership with Ishan Kishan, who scored 61 off 32 deliveries
India lost the fifth T20I by seven wickets but clinched the five-match series 3-2
India finished their five-match T20I series against New Zealand with a 3-2 triumph, despite suffering a seven-wicket defeat in the final encounter at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Sunday, November 1. The visitors had already secured the series by winning the first three matches, allowing them to experiment in the remaining games.
Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan starred with the bat in the fifth T20I, scoring quickfire half-centuries to help India post 191/8. However, Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips powered New Zealand to victory. Following the series, Iyer's Maori X post, featuring the phrase 'Ka Mau Te Wehi', went viral.
What Does 'Ka Mau Te Wehi' Mean?
'Ka Mau Te Wehi' is a Maori phrase that translates to 'awesome', 'amazing' or 'fantastic'. The expression is used in New Zealand to convey admiration, excitement or appreciation, particularly when someone does something impressive.
According to the Te Aka Maori Dictionary, 'Ka mau te wehi!' can mean 'how terrific', 'fantastic' or 'awesome' and is often used to praise someone's work.
In sports, the phrase can express excitement or appreciation for an outstanding achievement, much like saying 'Brilliant!' or 'Absolutely fantastic!' It is an enthusiastic expression of praise rather than a conventional greeting.
India head coach Gautam Gambhir also shared a message celebrating the team's collective effort after the series. He tweeted, "Built as a Team. Won as a Team. Always for India." The message highlighted the team's unity and spirit following their series triumph against New Zealand.
Why Did Shreyas Iyer's Maori Post Attract Attention?
Iyer's tweet caught the attention of cricket fans following India's New Zealand series. The phrase also became a talking point after the Indian batter performed a celebration associated with New Zealand's popular Mana Wave after reaching his half-century in the fifth T20I.
The Mana Wave is a greeting gesture that gained popularity through New Zealand road worker Raana Te Hau, who entertained motorists with energetic waves. It later became popular among athletes and supporters, including during the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Iyer smashed 50 off 23 deliveries against New Zealand, while his 93-run partnership with Ishan Kishan helped India recover from an early collapse. Although India lost the final match, they clinched the series 3-2, giving fans another memorable moment from the tour.