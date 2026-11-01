'India Won the Series, Could've Been the Other Way Around': Santner Rues Missed Chances After 3-2 Series Defeat

India won the five-match T20I series 3-2 despite losing the fifth and final match in Hamilton
Mitchell Santner said New Zealand’s early narrow defeats in Christchurch shaped the series outcome
Tim Seifert’s 93 powered New Zealand to a seven-wicket win in the final T20I
India wrapped up the five-match T20I series 3-2, but New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said the contest hinged on chances his side let slip early on. New Zealand beat India by seven wickets in the fifth and final T20I in Hamilton on Sunday.
Tim Seifert led that finish with 93 as the hosts signed off strongly. Even so, India left New Zealand with the series after edging ahead 3-2 over five matches.
Santner felt the margin between the teams was slimmer than the final result suggested. He pointed to the opening phase of the series, when New Zealand dropped two close games in Christchurch, as the stretch that shaped the outcome.
Early Missed Chances
Those first two losses still sting. New Zealand were beaten narrowly in both Christchurch matches and that left them chasing the series from behind.
Speaking after the match, Santner said those moments proved costly against a strong side. "It was a very tight series against a very good team. Those small moments in the first couple of games, where we probably could have won those games or should have, meant the series could have looked a lot different. Obviously, the scoreline shows 3-2 to India, but it could have been the other way around," Santner said.
New Zealand then fought back to win the next two matches. That response kept the series alive until the decider in Hamilton.
Batting And Bowling Response
Santner took heart from the way his side recovered. New Zealand rebounded after the Christchurch defeats and also found enough with bat and ball to push India deep into the series.
India's middle order threatened to seize the final game when Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan added 107 runs in a little over seven overs. That burst put New Zealand under pressure before the bowlers dragged the innings back.
Adam Milne drove that effort with 4/19. Santner said the attack adjusted well as the game moved on. "We mixed it up really nicely. Shreyas and Kishan put their foot on the gas, and the seamers kind of mixed it up. Yorkers, wide, a little bit straight with length. It was good learning for us," he said.
Depth And Rotation
Injuries tested the attack. Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry were unavailable and New Zealand had to look beyond their first-choice bowling options.
Santner said that shuffle exposed useful depth. Matthew Fisher grabbed three wickets across two appearances and strengthened the case that the squad has cover when the schedule forces changes. "I think we're in a great spot in terms of depth at the moment. With the schedule, there's been a lot more rotation than probably would be, but it gives guys opportunities. Some fringe guys who don't potentially play a lot are showing that they can step up straight away," he said.
He also praised Glenn Phillips, who made an unbeaten 65 in the final T20I and delivered steady returns through the series. Santner said the matches have offered lessons New Zealand can carry forward, with the next T20 World Cup in this part of the world still some time away.