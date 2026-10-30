'We Fell Short In Bowling': Captain Shreyas Iyer Blames Bowlers For Loss Vs New Zealand

New Zealand posted a record 259/7, powered by Glenn Phillips' 107 off 49 balls
Jacob Duffy's double-wicket opening over crippled India's massive run chase early
New Zealand won by 87 runs, handing India their second-heaviest T20I defeat ever
India lost the fourth T20 International to New Zealand by 87 runs on Friday after their bowlers leaked 259 for 7 at Eden Park. Skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted the attack fell short and needs a reset before the final match.
New Zealand had already lost the series, but they hit back with their best batting show of the contest. Glenn Phillips blasted 107 off 49 balls and Michael Bracewell made 65 off 25 as the hosts piled up a daunting total on one of the smallest T20 grounds.
The damage came hard and fast. Phillips smashed 32 off one over from Nitish Kumar Reddy in the 16th, including four consecutive sixes. Phillips and Bracewell together struck 16 sixes out of New Zealand's 20 maximums, the burst that decided the match.
Iyer's Post-Match Assessment
Iyer pointed to the bowling first. "We fell short in our bowling. The power play, especially in the third over, they got the momentum thereon. Exceptional shots from Glenn, some phenomenal shots, pure bliss. Important to retrospect, we have to see how to bounce back. I feel we can go back to the drawing board and execute," Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
His assessment matched the turning point of the innings. Phillips tore into Reddy in the 16th over for 32 runs and turned a strong New Zealand total into a massive one. Iyer said India now need to go back to the drawing board before the final match.
Eden Park Challenge
The venue added to India's problems. Eden Park, with its awkward dimensions, is one of the smallest T20 grounds. Iyer said that made life harder for players who were playing there for the first time, even after India had executed well in the first three games.
"We knew the dimensions were going to be like this. First time for some of them. Not easy to adapt. The way they executed in the first three games was magnificent. Great learning curve," Iyer said.
Santner's Power-Play View
New Zealand's captain focused on the new-ball phase.
Santner said his side needed early wickets against India's strong batting line-up and got them in the powerplay. He also felt the conditions stayed stable, with no dew setting in despite the wind, and that the pitch offered enough bounce for bowlers who hit the right lengths.
"With the wind, it didn't dew up. You have to bowl well against these guys and we did. We saw a couple fly through at the start. The guys bashed through and we managed to take wickets in the powerplay. There is a little on the wicket, which is what we want. On a wicket that bounces, it is quite good," Santner said.
Bracewell's late charge stood out for Santner. "The way he came in, from ball one to keep going to push the score to 260... nice to see Beasty get runs, he's striking well in the nets. We made some tough options of hitting down the ground against those lengths. Duff nailing hard lengths and getting two to start is nice," Santner said.
Phillips' Centurion Knock
Phillips made the surface count.
The New Zealand centurion said the pitch encouraged stroke-play and that the hosts took full advantage of it. His 107 set up the win and capped another strong outing in the series.
"It was fabulous. A really good pitch to bat on. We made the most of it. Nice to get a few runs and contribute (to the winning cause).You make the purple patch last," Phillips said.