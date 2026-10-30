Axar Patel Scripts History, Becomes First Indian To Complete Landmark T20 Double

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India all-rounder Axar Patel becomes the first Indian player to complete the double of 3000+ runs and 300+ wickets in men's T20 cricket. He entered the unique club on Friday, October 30, during the 4th T20I against New Zealand in Auckland.

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Axar Patel is captaining the Gujarat team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. Photo: X | Axar Patel
Summary of this article

  • Axar Patel became the first Indian to complete the double of 3000+ runs and 300+ wickets

  • He entered the unique club on Friday, October 30, dismissing Finn Allen

  • India suffered an 87-run defeat in the match

Axar Patel had a tough outing against New Zealand in the 4th T20I on Friday, October 30, as India suffered an 87-run defeat in Auckland. However, having already sealed the series, India still comfortably lead 3-1.

Amid the heavy defeat, Axar carved out a historic silver lining, becoming the first Indian player to achieve the elite T20 double of 3,000+ runs and 300+ wickets.

Axar entered the match needing just one scalp and reached his 300th T20 wicket by dismissing Finn Allen. However, the milestone was soon overshadowed by a relentless onslaught from Glenn Phillips (107) and Michael Bracewell (65), who tore into the Indian bowling attack.

Phillips And Duffy Star As New Zealand Thrash India By 87 Runs In 4th T20I At Eden Park

By Photo Webdesk

Having played 345 T20 matches, Axar now boasts 300 wickets alongside 3,818 runs, making him the sole Indian on this prestigious list.

On an individual note, the left-arm spinner finished his four-over spell conceding 43 runs at an economy rate of 14.33.

Players With 3,000+ Runs And 300+ Wickets In T20 Cricket

PlayerCountryMatchesRunsWickets
Kieron PollardWest Indies75414999341
Sunil NarineWest Indies6175000658
Andre RussellWest Indies6139993540
Dwayne BravoWest Indies5826970631
Rashid KhanAfghanistan5523102743
Mohammad NabiAfghanistan5057163437
Shakib Al HasanBangladesh4847898522
David WieseNamibia4344734358
Imad WasimPakistan4334462397
Samit PatelEngland4296939364
David WilleyEngland3995461400
Roelof van der MerweNetherlands3833219350
Shadab KhanPakistan3784208422
Jason HolderWest Indies3773687413
Liam DawsonEngland3723163315
Sam CurranEngland3496039325
Axar PatelIndia3453818300
Shahid AfridiPakistan3294399347

What Happened In the Match?

After India chose to bowl, the hosts reached 259 for seven, the highest total any side has managed against India in a T20I.

India, who had already won the first three matches to take an irreversible lead, were dismissed for 172 for nine in reply. The outcome trimmed the series to 3-1 and delivered the "complete performance" New Zealand had been seeking in a high-scoring contest.

Related Content
Mitchell Santner, centre, is congratulated by teammates after taking a catch during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. - | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates his century during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 - (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner during the fifth and final T201 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. - | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar
A spectator in Christchurch took a headfirst tumble over the boundary railing while attempting to take a crowd catch off Glenn Phillips' six - | Photo: SonyLIV (Screengrab)

Phillips was the mainstay with the bat and Jacob Duffy (4/23) blew apart the chase in the opening over. India never recovered from that start on a pitch with a bit of extra bounce.

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