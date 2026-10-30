Axar Patel became the first Indian to complete the double of 3000+ runs and 300+ wickets
He entered the unique club on Friday, October 30, dismissing Finn Allen
India suffered an 87-run defeat in the match
Axar Patel had a tough outing against New Zealand in the 4th T20I on Friday, October 30, as India suffered an 87-run defeat in Auckland. However, having already sealed the series, India still comfortably lead 3-1.
Amid the heavy defeat, Axar carved out a historic silver lining, becoming the first Indian player to achieve the elite T20 double of 3,000+ runs and 300+ wickets.
Axar entered the match needing just one scalp and reached his 300th T20 wicket by dismissing Finn Allen. However, the milestone was soon overshadowed by a relentless onslaught from Glenn Phillips (107) and Michael Bracewell (65), who tore into the Indian bowling attack.
Having played 345 T20 matches, Axar now boasts 300 wickets alongside 3,818 runs, making him the sole Indian on this prestigious list.
On an individual note, the left-arm spinner finished his four-over spell conceding 43 runs at an economy rate of 14.33.
Players With 3,000+ Runs And 300+ Wickets In T20 Cricket
|Player
|Country
|Matches
|Runs
|Wickets
|Kieron Pollard
|West Indies
|754
|14999
|341
|Sunil Narine
|West Indies
|617
|5000
|658
|Andre Russell
|West Indies
|613
|9993
|540
|Dwayne Bravo
|West Indies
|582
|6970
|631
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|552
|3102
|743
|Mohammad Nabi
|Afghanistan
|505
|7163
|437
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|484
|7898
|522
|David Wiese
|Namibia
|434
|4734
|358
|Imad Wasim
|Pakistan
|433
|4462
|397
|Samit Patel
|England
|429
|6939
|364
|David Willey
|England
|399
|5461
|400
|Roelof van der Merwe
|Netherlands
|383
|3219
|350
|Shadab Khan
|Pakistan
|378
|4208
|422
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|377
|3687
|413
|Liam Dawson
|England
|372
|3163
|315
|Sam Curran
|England
|349
|6039
|325
|Axar Patel
|India
|345
|3818
|300
|Shahid Afridi
|Pakistan
|329
|4399
|347
What Happened In the Match?
After India chose to bowl, the hosts reached 259 for seven, the highest total any side has managed against India in a T20I.
India, who had already won the first three matches to take an irreversible lead, were dismissed for 172 for nine in reply. The outcome trimmed the series to 3-1 and delivered the "complete performance" New Zealand had been seeking in a high-scoring contest.
Phillips was the mainstay with the bat and Jacob Duffy (4/23) blew apart the chase in the opening over. India never recovered from that start on a pitch with a bit of extra bounce.