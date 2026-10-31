Arsenal Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, Premier League 2026-27: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

Arsenal must navigate the tie without teenager Max Dowman, who begins a three-match ban after his sending-off against Fleetwood was upheld. Bukayo Saka remains out with a quad injury, while Noni Madueke is doubtful and William Saliba continues his long-term recovery from a back issue. On a positive note for Arteta, Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori, and Christos Tzolis have trained and are expected to feature as regular starters return to the XI.