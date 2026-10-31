Arsenal Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, Premier League 2026-27: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

Liverpool go into Sunday’s lone Premier League match on five straight wins in all competitions
Arsenal arrive after a damaging League Cup exit to Fleetwood Town and a penalty shootout defeat
The Gunners are level on points with Manchester City but sit behind on goal difference in the title race
Liverpool take five straight wins in all competitions into Sunday's Premier League clash against champions Arsenal at Anfield. While the Reds bolstered their title credentials with a 2-0 win over Brighton to move fourth, Mikel Arteta's side arrive under mounting pressure following a shock League Cup exit on penalties to Fleetwood Town.
Despite that midweek stumble, Arsenal sit level on points with leaders Manchester City atop the table after winning seven of their last eight league matches
Momentum favours the hosts under Andoni Iraola, who has lost just two of his 27 Premier League matches in 2026. Anfield has once again become a fortress, highlighted by recent home victories over Villarreal and Brighton, alongside a midweek penalty shootout win against Chelsea in the EFL Cup.
Arsenal, meanwhile, face a daunting psychological hurdle: despite losing only one of their last eight league meetings with Liverpool, they have not won a top-flight game at Anfield since 2012—a winless streak that could reach 14 visits on Sunday.
Both squads enter the fixture battling key selection issues. Liverpool hope to welcome back Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) and Victor Munoz (knee), while Florian Wirtz has recovered from an ankle injury. Key attackers Alexander Isak—who has scored six goals in his last six league games—and Bradley Barcola are set to return to the starting lineup. Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong, and Giovanni Leoni remain sidelined.
Arsenal must navigate the tie without teenager Max Dowman, who begins a three-match ban after his sending-off against Fleetwood was upheld. Bukayo Saka remains out with a quad injury, while Noni Madueke is doubtful and William Saliba continues his long-term recovery from a back issue. On a positive note for Arteta, Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori, and Christos Tzolis have trained and are expected to feature as regular starters return to the XI.
All You Need To Know About Arsenal Vs Liverpool Premier League Match
When and Where Will the Premier League Match Between Arsenal and Liverpool Take Place?
The Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London, England.
What Time Will the Arsenal and Liverpool Premier League Match Start?
The Arsenal Vs Liverpool Premier League match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday, November 1.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Arsenal and Liverpool Premier League Match in India?
The Premier League 2026/27 season will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How Can Fans Watch Arsenal and Liverpool Premier League Match Online in India?
Fans can stream the Premier League 2026/27 matches live on JioHotstar in India.