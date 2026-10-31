Ninety-Year-Old Toshisuke Kanazawa Inspires At IFBB World Championships 2026
At 90, Japanese bodybuilder Toshisuke Kanazawa continues to defy aging, taking the stage at the 2026 IFBB World Fitness and Bodybuilding Championships in Santa Susanna, Spain. A former swimmer who won his first Mr. Japan title in 1960 and placed fourth at the 1967 Mr. Universe alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kanazawa boasts 19 national titles, including a recent win in the 85+ category. After stepping away in his 30s, he mounted a comeback at age 50 to support his sick wife. His remarkable longevity relies on a machine-focused workout regimen and a strict plant-based traditional Japanese diet centered on brown rice, natto, and miso soup. Completely avoiding alcohol and smoking, Kanazawa aims to compete until age 93, serving as a global model of lifelong endurance.