Ninety-Year-Old Toshisuke Kanazawa Inspires At IFBB World Championships 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 31 October 2026 5:50 pm

At 90, Japanese bodybuilder Toshisuke Kanazawa continues to defy aging, taking the stage at the 2026 IFBB World Fitness and Bodybuilding Championships in Santa Susanna, Spain. A former swimmer who won his first Mr. Japan title in 1960 and placed fourth at the 1967 Mr. Universe alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kanazawa boasts 19 national titles, including a recent win in the 85+ category. After stepping away in his 30s, he mounted a comeback at age 50 to support his sick wife. His remarkable longevity relies on a machine-focused workout regimen and a strict plant-based traditional Japanese diet centered on brown rice, natto, and miso soup. Completely avoiding alcohol and smoking, Kanazawa aims to compete until age 93, serving as a global model of lifelong endurance.