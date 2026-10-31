Around 20 NC MLAs and several supporting independents met in Srinagar to discuss the Cabinet reshuffle.
Some legislators said the reshuffle overlooked seniority and merit; Nazir Ahmad Gurezi confirmed the meeting but described it as a meal hosted by Qaiser Jamsheed Lone.
Farooq Abdullah removed Mubarak Gul as NC general secretary hours after the meeting; Ali Mohammad Sagar will retain the post.
At least 20 National Conference (NC) MLAs and several independent legislators supporting the Jammu and Kashmir government met behind closed doors in Srinagar on Friday after the recent Cabinet reshuffle, The New Indian Express reported citing party sources.
The meeting took place at the residence of NC MLA Qaiser Jamsheed Lone. Legislators raised concerns about senior leaders being left out of the Council of Ministers and are likely to submit a representation to the party leadership, The New Indian Express reported citing sources. The party members may seek the replacement of four ministers who have served since the government was formed.
NC MLA Nazir Ahmad Gurezi, who was not included in the Cabinet, confirmed the meeting to The New Indian Express (TNIE) but played down its political significance, saying Lone had invited the legislators for a meal.
“I have never demanded anything from the party,” Gurezi said, while acknowledging his disappointment at not being made a minister.
MLAs Question The Selection Of Ministers
Some legislators believe the reshuffle favoured leaders close to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over seniority and merit, sources said.
Two senior NC leaders, six-time MLA Mubarak Gul and four-time MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi, have publicly voiced their disappointment. Gul’s supporters held a torchlight procession on Friday evening, calling for his inclusion in the Cabinet.
At least 11 NC MLAs skipped Tuesday’s oath-taking ceremony at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar, signalling unease within the party. NC MLA Basheer Ahmad Veeri, who attended Friday’s meeting, shared a quote on X by former US secretary of state Colin Powell: “Leadership is solving problems. The day soldiers stop bringing you their problems is the day you have stopped leading them.”
Hours after the meeting, NC president Farooq Abdullah removed Gul as the party’s general secretary. Ali Mohammad Sagar, who was inducted into the Cabinet, will continue to hold the post.
MLA Cites Earlier Complaint Against Deputy CM
NC MLA Choudhary Javed Iqbal, who represents Budhal in Rajouri and did not attend the meeting, told TNIE that he was also disappointed with the reshuffle.
Iqbal said that at a June 3 meeting of NC legislators and ministers at Dachigam, Omar Abdullah had assured them that Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary would either be dropped or have his portfolios changed after complaints against him.
“We had complained that the Deputy CM was a non-performing minister and misbehaved with MLAs. Around 80 per cent of those present at the June 3 meeting had spoken against him,” Iqbal said.
He said Choudhary had retained both his position and the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio. Iqbal added that the legislators had conveyed their concerns to the Chief Minister, who promised to discuss the matter after returning from Delhi.
Four Ministers Inducted, Satish Sharma Dropped
The reshuffle brought Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah, Shamim Firdous and Altaf Ahmad Wani, also known as Kaloo, into the Council of Ministers. Independent MLA Satish Sharma was dropped.
The new ministers were assigned portfolios a day after the Cabinet expansion. Sagar received the Revenue, Power Development, and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs departments. Javed Ahmad Dar was given Finance, Mining and Cooperatives.
Shamim Firdous was assigned School Education, Higher Education and Jal Shakti. Mir Saifullah received Planning, Development and Monitoring, Culture, and Youth Services and Sports—portfolios previously held by Sharma. Altaf Ahmad Wani was given Forest, Ecology and Environment, and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary retained PWD (Roads and Buildings), Industries and Commerce, Labour and Employment, and Skill Development. Sakina Itoo will continue to head Health and Medical Education, and Social Welfare.