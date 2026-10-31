GSLV-F18 placed NVS-03 into its planned transfer orbit.
The satellite will strengthen India's indigenous NavIC navigation system.
PM Modi congratulated the ISRO team.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated scientists and engineers at ISRO on Saturday after the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)- F18 rocket successfully launched the NVS-03 satellite from Sriharikota.
The GSLV-F18 rocket carrying NVS-03 took off from the spaceport’s second launch pad and placed the satellite in its planned geosynchronous transfer orbit 18 minutes later. The rocket took off at 11.51 pm IST, adding to India's efforts to strengthen its indigenous NavIC navigation system.
PM Modi said the advanced NVS-03 satellite would help India become more self-reliant in key technologies and improve navigation services for the public.
In his post on X, he said, “Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03. This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system.”
ISRO said NVS-03 is the third satellite in its next-generation navigation system. It is designed to ensure uninterrupted navigation services under the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).
“The satellite carries indigenous Atomic clock, along with the procured Atomic clocks. It also includes L1 signal in addition to existing L5/S signals with coverage over India land mass and a region extending 1500 km around Indian geopolitical boundary,” it said.
Most navigation services and institutions use GPS, a satellite system operated by the US government, to determine locations and track time. India developed NavIC to reduce its dependence on a system controlled by another country, particularly during a conflict.
However, the project has faced several setbacks in the past. Its problems included faulty atomic clocks, a satellite lost during launch and another that failed to reach its designated orbit.
The government cleared the programme in May 2006 to develop its own satellite navigation system covering India and nearby areas.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the government’s auditor, stated that its aim was “to establish an independent and indigenous satellite based navigation system over the Indian landmass and surrounding region,” Hindustan Times reported.
NavIC currently has three satellites transmitting navigation signals, one short of the minimum required to provide location data. It can still provide timing services, the government told Parliament in July.