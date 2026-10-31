‘Great Coaches’, ‘Loads Of Cash’ And More: How IPL Unleashed The Beast In Glenn Phillips Against India

Phillips said limited opportunities do not mean a wasted tournament. "At Gujarat, I was very lucky to have some unbelievable facilities, some great coaches and plenty of time to work (on his batting). I also showed in England as well, being able to have volume (of runs) under the belt, whether it's red ball or white ball. "Yes, you'd love to score runs in the IPL and, you know, make a load of cash, and that would be fantastic. But also, there are a lot of learnings that you can take from that place, whether you're playing or not. I think that is also on each individual who is at the IPL or at any other tournament, to be able to make the most out of where they go," he added.