India Vs UAE Live Score, Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Tripathi Left With Uphill Task After Shashank Singh's Exit | IND 20/3 (2)

IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: Shashank Singh Also Departs!
India's collapse continues! Muhammad Farooq strikes in the second over, dismissing Shashank Singh for just 1 off 3 deliveries. Shashank looks to get going but ends up offering a catch to Mohammed Faraazuddin, who makes no mistake. India lose their third wicket, and UAE are firmly on top in this six-over contest.
IND 20/3 (2)
IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: Rahul Tewatia's another poor outing!
India are in early trouble against UAE! Zahid Ali continues to wreak havoc, trapping Rahul Tewatia lbw for 1 off 2 balls to claim his second wicket of the over. India lose their second wicket after Nitish Rana's dismissal, putting the batting lineup under immediate pressure.
IND 9/2 (1)
IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: Nitish Rana Departs!
What a dramatic start to India's innings! Nitish Rana begins with a maximum off the first ball, sending Zahid Ali under pressure straight away. But the UAE bowler has the last laugh! Rana looks to keep the fireworks going, only to be caught and bowled by Zahid on the very next delivery.
IND 6/2 (0.2)
IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: Match About To Begin!
We are moments away from the action! India will take the first strike, with Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana opening the innings. The duo will look to make a flying start and put the UAE bowlers under immediate pressure in this six-over contest.
IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: India Playing VI!
India (Playing 6): Rahul Tripathi(w), Nitish Rana, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Krunal Pandya(c), T Natarajan, Kulwant Khejroliya
IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: UAE Playing VI!
United Arab Emirates (Playing 6): Khalid Shah(w/c), Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Zuhaib, Maroof Merchant, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Mohammed Faraazuddin
IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: Toss Update!
United Arab Emirates have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.
IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: What does the rules say?
The Hong Kong Sixes 2026 features an action-packed format, with two teams of seven players facing off in a six-over-per-side contest. Each bowler can deliver a maximum of one over, except for one player who is permitted to bowl two. Wides and no-balls add an extra run and an additional delivery, while free hits are not awarded for no-balls. Batters must retire after scoring 50 runs, but a retired not-out batter can return to the crease if a wicket falls when only the final batting pair remains.
IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: What is Hong Kong Sixes!
The Hong Kong Sixes is a thrilling six-a-side cricket tournament that dates back to the 1990s. Launched to bring international cricket stars closer to Hong Kong fans while offering local players a chance to test themselves against top talent, the competition has built a reputation for its fast-paced format, explosive batting and entertaining, high-scoring contests.
IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: India Squad!
India Squad: Rahul Tripathi(w), Nitish Rana, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Krunal Pandya(c), T Natarajan, Kulwant Khejroliya
IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: UAE Squad!
United Arab Emirates Squad: Khalid Shah(w/c), Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Zuhaib, Maroof Merchant, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Mohammed Faraazuddin
IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: Live Streaming!
The Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match between India and UAE will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India from 08:05 AM IST onwards.
IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: Greetings!
Hello and welcome to Outlook India's live coverage of the India vs UAE clash in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026! The teams are set to lock horns in a high-voltage Group C encounter at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, with action scheduled to begin at 08:05 AM IST. Led by Krunal Pandya, India will look to outshine UAE, captained by Khalid Shah.