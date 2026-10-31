India Vs UAE Live Score, Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Tripathi Left With Uphill Task After Shashank Singh's Exit | IND 20/3 (2)

India Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Live Score: India take on UAE in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 as Krunal Pandya and Co. look to bounce back from their Pakistan defeat and revive their campaign with a crucial victory

IND Vs UAE Live Score: India will look to bounce back from their opening-match defeat when they take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a crucial Group C encounter at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Saturday, October 31. India suffered a four-wicket loss against arch-rivals Pakistan despite posting 88/5 in six overs, with Shashank Singh smashing 40 off just 11 deliveries. Pakistan chased down the target in only 3.5 overs, exposing India's bowling concerns. Meanwhile, the UAE head into this contest high on confidence after registering a thrilling three-run victory over Pakistan, scoring 109/5 before restricting their opponents to 106/3. With both sides chasing a strong finish in the group stage, India will rely on their explosive batting lineup, featuring Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Tewatia, while UAE captain Khalid Shah will aim to continue his team's impressive momentum. The match begins at 8:05 AM IST at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Oct 2026, 08:25:43 am IST IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: Shashank Singh Also Departs! India's collapse continues! Muhammad Farooq strikes in the second over, dismissing Shashank Singh for just 1 off 3 deliveries. Shashank looks to get going but ends up offering a catch to Mohammed Faraazuddin, who makes no mistake. India lose their third wicket, and UAE are firmly on top in this six-over contest. IND 20/3 (2)

31 Oct 2026, 08:20:20 am IST IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: Rahul Tewatia's another poor outing! India are in early trouble against UAE! Zahid Ali continues to wreak havoc, trapping Rahul Tewatia lbw for 1 off 2 balls to claim his second wicket of the over. India lose their second wicket after Nitish Rana's dismissal, putting the batting lineup under immediate pressure. IND 9/2 (1)

31 Oct 2026, 08:16:33 am IST IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: Nitish Rana Departs! What a dramatic start to India's innings! Nitish Rana begins with a maximum off the first ball, sending Zahid Ali under pressure straight away. But the UAE bowler has the last laugh! Rana looks to keep the fireworks going, only to be caught and bowled by Zahid on the very next delivery. IND 6/2 (0.2)

31 Oct 2026, 08:15:14 am IST IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: Match About To Begin! We are moments away from the action! India will take the first strike, with Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana opening the innings. The duo will look to make a flying start and put the UAE bowlers under immediate pressure in this six-over contest.

31 Oct 2026, 07:57:59 am IST IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: India Playing VI! India (Playing 6): Rahul Tripathi(w), Nitish Rana, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Krunal Pandya(c), T Natarajan, Kulwant Khejroliya

31 Oct 2026, 07:57:59 am IST IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: UAE Playing VI! United Arab Emirates (Playing 6): Khalid Shah(w/c), Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Zuhaib, Maroof Merchant, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Mohammed Faraazuddin

31 Oct 2026, 07:41:57 am IST IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: Toss Update! United Arab Emirates have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.

31 Oct 2026, 07:39:37 am IST IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: What does the rules say? The Hong Kong Sixes 2026 features an action-packed format, with two teams of seven players facing off in a six-over-per-side contest. Each bowler can deliver a maximum of one over, except for one player who is permitted to bowl two. Wides and no-balls add an extra run and an additional delivery, while free hits are not awarded for no-balls. Batters must retire after scoring 50 runs, but a retired not-out batter can return to the crease if a wicket falls when only the final batting pair remains.

31 Oct 2026, 07:34:13 am IST IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: What is Hong Kong Sixes! The Hong Kong Sixes is a thrilling six-a-side cricket tournament that dates back to the 1990s. Launched to bring international cricket stars closer to Hong Kong fans while offering local players a chance to test themselves against top talent, the competition has built a reputation for its fast-paced format, explosive batting and entertaining, high-scoring contests.

31 Oct 2026, 07:29:17 am IST IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: India Squad! India Squad: Rahul Tripathi(w), Nitish Rana, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Krunal Pandya(c), T Natarajan, Kulwant Khejroliya

31 Oct 2026, 07:29:17 am IST IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: UAE Squad! United Arab Emirates Squad: Khalid Shah(w/c), Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Zuhaib, Maroof Merchant, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Mohammed Faraazuddin

31 Oct 2026, 07:23:15 am IST IND Vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: Live Streaming! The Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match between India and UAE will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India from 08:05 AM IST onwards.