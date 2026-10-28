World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final LIVE: Neelam Sirohi, Kajal Dhochak Eye Historic Gold

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Published at:

Wrestling Championships 2026 Women LIVE: Follow World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final LIVE updates as India's Neelam Sirohi and Kajal Dhochak battle Yui Susaki and Anastasiya Alpyeyeva for historic gold medals in Astana

image Prefer on Google
World Wrestling Championships 2026 Womens Final LIVE
Kajal Dhochak rallied from 1-7 down to reach the 76kg final at the World Wrestling Championships 2026. Instagram/@kajaldhochak_official
World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final Live: Indian wrestlers Neelam Sirohi and Kajal Dhochak will aim to create history as they compete for gold medals at the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, October 28. Neelam will face Japan's four-time world champion Yui Susaki in the women's 50kg final after defeating Kazakhstan's Zeinep Bayanova 7-3 in the semifinals. Susaki, meanwhile, stormed into the final with a commanding 9-0 victory over China's Feng Ziqi. In the 76kg gold-medal bout, 18-year-old Kajal will take on Ukraine's Anastasiya Alpyeyeva after producing a remarkable comeback from a 1-7 deficit to beat Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy 10-7. India now have two opportunities to claim their maiden women's senior world wrestling title at the same edition, with both finalists chasing a landmark triumph. Neelam's challenge against Susaki will be particularly intriguing, given the Japanese star's previous defeat to Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics.
LIVE UPDATES

World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final Live Updates: Jin Zhang wins!

Jin Zhang of China comes out on top in a hard-fought and scrappy 53kg battle against Germany's Annika Wendle. The Asian champion holds her nerve, secures an 8-4 victory, and books her place in the next round of the competition.

World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final Live Updates: All Eyes On Neelam Sirohi!

Can Neelam Sirohi script a Vinesh Phogat-like upset against Japanese superstar Yui Susaki? India's Neelam is just one win away from a historic world title, but standing in her way is a four-time world champion. After defeating Kazakhstan's Zeinep Bayanova 7-3 in the semifinals, Neelam faces the ultimate test against Susaki, who stormed into the final with a commanding 9-0 victory over China's Feng Ziqi. With Susaki having suffered an unforgettable defeat to Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics, can Neelam produce another memorable moment for Indian wrestling and clinch gold on the world stage?

World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final Live Updates: Live Streaming!

The World Wrestling Championships 2026 will be available for live streaming on UWW+. However, the event will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.

World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final Live Updates: Wednesday 28 October Schedule!

  • 10:30 - Repechage: 50kg, 57kg, 65kg, 76kg; qualification rounds: 53kg, 62kg, 68kg, 72kg

  • 16:30 - Semi-finals: 53kg, 62kg, 68kg, 72kg

  • 18:00 - Medal bouts: 50kg, 57kg, 65kg, 76kg

World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final Live Updates: Greetings!

Greetings! Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Women's Finals at the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan. It's a historic evening for Indian wrestling as Neelam Sirohi and Kajal Dhochak gear up for their respective gold-medal bouts. Neelam faces Japan's Yui Susaki in the 50kg final, while Kajal takes on Ukraine's Anastasiya Alpyeyeva in the 76kg category. Stay tuned for live updates, scores and all the key moments as India chases history!

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories