World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final LIVE: Neelam Sirohi, Kajal Dhochak Eye Historic Gold

World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final Live Updates: Jin Zhang wins!
Jin Zhang of China comes out on top in a hard-fought and scrappy 53kg battle against Germany's Annika Wendle. The Asian champion holds her nerve, secures an 8-4 victory, and books her place in the next round of the competition.
World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final Live Updates: All Eyes On Neelam Sirohi!
Can Neelam Sirohi script a Vinesh Phogat-like upset against Japanese superstar Yui Susaki? India's Neelam is just one win away from a historic world title, but standing in her way is a four-time world champion. After defeating Kazakhstan's Zeinep Bayanova 7-3 in the semifinals, Neelam faces the ultimate test against Susaki, who stormed into the final with a commanding 9-0 victory over China's Feng Ziqi. With Susaki having suffered an unforgettable defeat to Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics, can Neelam produce another memorable moment for Indian wrestling and clinch gold on the world stage?
World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final Live Updates: Live Streaming!
The World Wrestling Championships 2026 will be available for live streaming on UWW+. However, the event will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.
World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final Live Updates: Wednesday 28 October Schedule!
10:30 - Repechage: 50kg, 57kg, 65kg, 76kg; qualification rounds: 53kg, 62kg, 68kg, 72kg
16:30 - Semi-finals: 53kg, 62kg, 68kg, 72kg
18:00 - Medal bouts: 50kg, 57kg, 65kg, 76kg
World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final Live Updates: Greetings!
Greetings! Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Women's Finals at the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan. It's a historic evening for Indian wrestling as Neelam Sirohi and Kajal Dhochak gear up for their respective gold-medal bouts. Neelam faces Japan's Yui Susaki in the 50kg final, while Kajal takes on Ukraine's Anastasiya Alpyeyeva in the 76kg category. Stay tuned for live updates, scores and all the key moments as India chases history!