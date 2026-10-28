World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final LIVE: Neelam Sirohi, Kajal Dhochak Eye Historic Gold

World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final Live: Indian wrestlers Neelam Sirohi and Kajal Dhochak will aim to create history as they compete for gold medals at the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, October 28. Neelam will face Japan's four-time world champion Yui Susaki in the women's 50kg final after defeating Kazakhstan's Zeinep Bayanova 7-3 in the semifinals. Susaki, meanwhile, stormed into the final with a commanding 9-0 victory over China's Feng Ziqi. In the 76kg gold-medal bout, 18-year-old Kajal will take on Ukraine's Anastasiya Alpyeyeva after producing a remarkable comeback from a 1-7 deficit to beat Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy 10-7. India now have two opportunities to claim their maiden women's senior world wrestling title at the same edition, with both finalists chasing a landmark triumph. Neelam's challenge against Susaki will be particularly intriguing, given the Japanese star's previous defeat to Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Oct 2026, 12:21:49 pm IST World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final Live Updates: Jin Zhang wins! Jin Zhang of China comes out on top in a hard-fought and scrappy 53kg battle against Germany's Annika Wendle. The Asian champion holds her nerve, secures an 8-4 victory, and books her place in the next round of the competition.

28 Oct 2026, 12:20:06 pm IST World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final Live Updates: All Eyes On Neelam Sirohi! Can Neelam Sirohi script a Vinesh Phogat-like upset against Japanese superstar Yui Susaki? India's Neelam is just one win away from a historic world title, but standing in her way is a four-time world champion. After defeating Kazakhstan's Zeinep Bayanova 7-3 in the semifinals, Neelam faces the ultimate test against Susaki, who stormed into the final with a commanding 9-0 victory over China's Feng Ziqi. With Susaki having suffered an unforgettable defeat to Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics, can Neelam produce another memorable moment for Indian wrestling and clinch gold on the world stage?

28 Oct 2026, 11:53:19 am IST World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final Live Updates: Live Streaming! The World Wrestling Championships 2026 will be available for live streaming on UWW+. However, the event will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.

28 Oct 2026, 11:33:51 am IST World Wrestling Championships 2026 Women's Final Live Updates: Wednesday 28 October Schedule! 10:30 - Repechage: 50kg, 57kg, 65kg, 76kg; qualification rounds: 53kg, 62kg, 68kg, 72kg

16:30 - Semi-finals: 53kg, 62kg, 68kg, 72kg

18:00 - Medal bouts: 50kg, 57kg, 65kg, 76kg