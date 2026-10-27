India’s Kiran, Prachi, Poovama Machettira, and Vithya Ramraj celebrates after winning gold medal in the women's 4 x 400 relay final event in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

India’s Kiran, Prachi, Poovama Machettira, and Vithya Ramraj celebrates after winning gold medal in the women's 4 x 400 relay final event in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma