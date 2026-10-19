Who Is Rinku Hooda? Indian Para-Javelin Star Wins Gold At Asian Para Games 2026

Rinku Hooda won gold in the men's javelin F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a throw of 65.11 metres
He won gold at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi
Hooda finished fourth at the Paris 2024 Paralympics and fifth at Rio 2016
Rinku Hooda continued India's medal-winning run at the Asian Para Games 2026 by clinching gold in the men's javelin throw F46 event in Nagoya, Japan, on Monday, October 19. The Indian para-athlete produced a season-best throw of 65.11 metres to finish ahead of compatriot Ajeet Singh, who secured silver with 65.02 metres.
The nine-centimetre difference separated the two Indians in a thrilling contest, giving the country another memorable one-two finish. Rinku's latest achievement adds to an impressive career that includes a world championship title and multiple international medals.
Who Is Rinku Hooda?
Rinku Hooda is an Indian para-athlete who specialises in the men's javelin throw F46 category. Born on January 1, 1999, he hails from Dhamar village in Haryana and has represented India at major international competitions, including the Paralympic Games, World Para Athletics Championships and Asian Para Games.
The F46 classification is for athletes with an upper-limb deficiency or certain impairments affecting muscle power or range of movement. Competitors in this category throw the javelin while standing.
Rinku's journey in para athletics has been marked by resilience and determination. He lost his left arm in a childhood accident involving agricultural machinery. Despite the setback, he continued pursuing sports and eventually found his calling in javelin throw after being introduced to the discipline by fellow Indian para-athlete Amit Kumar Saroha.
Rinku Hooda's Career and Major Achievements
Rinku first made his mark on the international stage as a teenager. He represented India at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, finishing fifth in the men's javelin F46 event at just 17 years old. He later competed at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, where he finished fourth.
His breakthrough on the global stage came at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. Rinku won gold in the men's javelin F46 final with a throw of 66.37 metres, beating compatriot Sundar Singh Gurjar, who took silver with 64.76 metres. The victory marked his maiden World Championships title.
He has also won silver at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships and bronze at the 2024 edition. At the Asian Para Games, he earned bronze in 2018 and silver in 2022 before returning to the top of the podium in 2026.
Rinku Hooda Wins Gold at Asian Para Games 2026
Rinku's latest triumph came in a closely contested men's javelin F46 final. His best throw of 65.11 metres secured gold, while Ajeet Singh finished just nine centimetres behind at 65.02 metres. Indonesia's Rizal Bagus Saktyono claimed bronze with a personal-best effort of 55.30 metres.
The result continued India's strong start at the Games and repeated the country's gold-and-silver finish in the event from the 2022 edition. For Rinku, the victory represents another significant milestone in a career built on persistence, hard work and international success.
From overcoming a childhood injury to becoming a world champion and Asian Para Games gold medallist, Rinku Hooda remains one of India's leading names in para-javelin throw.