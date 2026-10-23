Asian Para Games 2026: Pranav Soorma Claims Second Gold As India Dominates F51 Club Throw

Pranav Soorma struck gold again for India on Friday, winning the men’s club throw F51 at the Asian Para Games with a Games record of 32.87m. It was a commanding display, and he finished more than five metres clear of bronze medallist Dharambir Nain, whose best was 27.71m. Veteran Amit Kumar Saroha was fourth with 27.26m, just 0.45m short of the podium. That denied India a fifth podium sweep of these Games by a whisker.