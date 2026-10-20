Asian Para Games 2026: Pranav Soorma Wins Gold, Ram Ratan Singh Takes Silver In Men’s Discus Throw

Pranav Soorma won gold in the men's discus throw combined F51/F52/F53 event with an Asian record of 11.66m
Ram Ratan Singh secured silver with a throw of 10.35m, completing a one-two finish for India
Iran's Alireza Hemami took bronze despite throwing 20.20m, with the final standings determined by the Raza Point System
Pranav Soorma and Ram Ratan Singh secured a gold-silver double for India in the men's discus throw at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Tuesday, with Soorma setting a new Asian record in the combined F51/F52/F53 event in Nagoya, Japan.
Soorma topped the standings with 932 Raza points after registering a throw of 11.66 metres in his fourth attempt. The 32-year-old continued his success at the continental showpiece, having won gold in the men's club throw F51 event at the previous edition in Hangzhou, China.
Singh claimed the silver medal with 809 points. His best effort of 10.35 metres came in the second round, securing the second position for India and giving the country both top spots on the podium. Both Indian competitors belong to the F51 classification.
Iran's Alireza Hemami finished third after recording 20.20 metres in his fourth attempt. The F53 athlete's longer throw was not enough to secure a higher position, as the combined event's results were decided using the Raza Point System rather than distance alone.
The scoring method adjusts performances according to athletes' classifications, enabling competitors with different impairments to participate in the same event. Their final rankings are determined by the points awarded for their respective performances.
The F51 category is for athletes with significant limitations in trunk, leg and hand movement, as well as varying degrees of restricted arm movement. In para-athletics, multiple classifications can be combined when there are insufficient entries for separate events.
Soorma's record-setting performance, alongside Singh's silver, gave India another successful outing in para-athletics at the Asian Para Games.