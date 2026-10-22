Asian Para Games 2026: Suvarna Raj Clinches Gold In Women’s F54 Discus Throw

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Suvarna Raj won gold in the women’s F54 discus throw at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a best effort of 15.66m. Iran’s Shahla Hadidi took silver, while Vietnam’s Thi Ngoc Thuy Nguyen claimed bronze

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Asian Para Games 2026: Suvarna Raj Clinches Gold In Women’s F54 Discus Throw Photo: SAI
Summary of this article

  • Suvarna Raj won gold in the women’s F54 discus throw at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a best effort of 15.66m

  • Iran’s Shahla Hadidi claimed silver with 15.45m, while Vietnam’s Thi Ngoc Thuy Nguyen took bronze with 14.65m

  • Raj produced her gold-medal-winning throw in the fifth round and recorded four attempts beyond the 15-metre mark

India’s Suvarna Raj clinched the gold medal in the women’s F54 discus throw at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Thursday, producing a best effort of 15.66 metres to finish at the top of the standings.

Iran’s Shahla Hadidi claimed the silver medal, while Vietnam’s Thi Ngoc Thuy Nguyen secured bronze to complete the podium.

Raj delivered her winning throw in the fifth round of the competition, recording 15.66m to establish a decisive lead. The Indian para-athlete maintained a consistent performance across her six attempts, managing four throws beyond the 15-metre mark.

Her ability to repeatedly cross that distance helped her secure the gold medal in the event.

Hadidi mounted a strong challenge, finishing second with a best throw of 15.45m. The Iranian athlete came within 0.21m of Raj’s winning distance but had to settle for silver.

Nguyen, meanwhile, recorded 14.65m to take the bronze medal, finishing 1.01m behind the Indian gold medallist.

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The result saw Raj finish ahead of two international competitors in a closely contested event, with the top two separated by just 21 centimetres. While Hadidi remained within striking distance, Raj’s fifth-round effort proved sufficient to secure the top position on the podium.

The women’s F54 discus throw is contested by athletes with impairments affecting trunk and lower-limb function. Competitors perform their throws while seated in specialised throwing chairs, which provide stability and support during the event.

They rely primarily on their upper-body strength, arm movement and throwing technique to generate power and achieve distance.

In seated throwing events, athletes must maintain their position within the designated throwing area while executing their attempts.

The F54 classification ensures that competitors with comparable functional abilities compete against one another, allowing their performances to be assessed within the same category.

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