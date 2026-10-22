Asian Para Games Live Updates, October 22, Day 7: Sheetal Devi, Pramod Bhagat To Be In Action As India Chase More Medals

Sitting fifth in the standings with 62 medals (14 gold, 21 silver, 27 bronze), India enter Day 4 in Aichi-Nagoya aiming to expand their tally across seven sporting disciplines on October 22.

Sitting fifth in the standings with 62 medals (14 gold, 21 silver, 27 bronze), India enter Day 4 in Aichi-Nagoya aiming to expand their tally across seven sporting disciplines on October 22. Photo: X/Nithya Sre Sivan

Asian Para Games Live Updates, October 22, Day 7: Sitting fifth in the standings with 62 medals (14 gold, 21 silver, 27 bronze), India enter Day 4 in Aichi-Nagoya aiming to expand their tally across seven sporting disciplines on October 22. Para-athletics remains the contingent’s prime powerhouse—having delivered 13 golds so far—with key finals featuring high jumpers Shailesh Kumar, Rahul, and Varun Bhati, alongside sprinters Dilip Gavit and Bhavik Bharwad. In archery, Sheetal Devi targets gold in both the compound individual and mixed team events, while Swati Chaudhary contests the women’s W1 final. Meanwhile, India’s formidable para-badminton squad features in multiple semifinals, highlighted by Pramod Bhagat, Nitesh Kumar, Suhas Lalinakere, and Thulasimathi Murugesan. Table tennis powerhouses Bhavina Patel and Ekta Bhyan navigate crucial doubles ties, complemented by medal pursuits in shooting, swimming, and boccia. With extensive action across track, field, range, and pool, India look set to solidify their top-five standing.

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