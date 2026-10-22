South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Early Lunch Called As Weather Delays Play Again
An early lunch has been called, with the break scheduled from 11:20 AM to 12:00 PM local time as the weather continues to disrupt play.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Drizzle Returns
Just when it looked like play was around the corner, the drizzle has returned in Gqeberha, and the covers are back on. The wind is adding to the trouble, with another delay now on the cards. We await an update on the revised start time.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Good News!
The covers are coming off again as the drizzle stops and the sun breaks through in Gqeberha. There is another revised start time, with play now scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST).
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Good News!
Good news! The covers are coming off in Gqeberha, and play is set to begin at 10:20 AM local time (1:50 PM IST). We are finally inching closer to the start of Day 5.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Play Delayed
The start of Day 5 has been delayed due to a wet outfield in Gqeberha. Although the sun is out and conditions look brighter, intermittent drizzle has hampered the groundstaff's efforts to remove the covers.
The umpires are out in the middle discussing the situation with head groundsman Adrian Carter.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Good Afternoon!
Greetings! We are back with another live blog, and it’s Day 5 of the second Test between South Africa and Australia. Stay tuned for all the live updates.