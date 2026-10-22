SA Vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Catch all the play-by-play updates from Day 5 of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Thursday, October 22

Australia's Travis Head bats during play on day three of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia.

Australia's Travis Head bats during play on day three of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby

South Africa Vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George’s Park in Gqeberha. The Proteas are closing in on a dominant victory after a devastating Day 4, when they bowled Australia out for just 99 following a first-innings declaration at 425/9. Marco Jansen led the charge with five wickets before South Africa enforced the follow-on and struck again, with Kagiso Rabada and Simon Harmer keeping the Australian batters under pressure. Despite a second-innings fightback, Australia ended the day trailing by 170 runs with just four wickets remaining. Can the hosts finish the job on Day 5? Stay tuned for all the live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Oct 2026, 02:50:07 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Early Lunch Called As Weather Delays Play Again An early lunch has been called, with the break scheduled from 11:20 AM to 12:00 PM local time as the weather continues to disrupt play.

22 Oct 2026, 02:21:52 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Drizzle Returns Just when it looked like play was around the corner, the drizzle has returned in Gqeberha, and the covers are back on. The wind is adding to the trouble, with another delay now on the cards. We await an update on the revised start time.

22 Oct 2026, 02:08:02 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Good News! The covers are coming off again as the drizzle stops and the sun breaks through in Gqeberha. There is another revised start time, with play now scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST).

22 Oct 2026, 01:37:41 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Good News! Good news! The covers are coming off in Gqeberha, and play is set to begin at 10:20 AM local time (1:50 PM IST). We are finally inching closer to the start of Day 5.

22 Oct 2026, 01:22:09 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Play Delayed The start of Day 5 has been delayed due to a wet outfield in Gqeberha. Although the sun is out and conditions look brighter, intermittent drizzle has hampered the groundstaff's efforts to remove the covers. The umpires are out in the middle discussing the situation with head groundsman Adrian Carter.