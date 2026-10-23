Asian Para Games Live Updates, October 23, Day 8: Avani Lekhara, Pramod To Be In Action As India Chase Record Medal Haul

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: India enters Friday with 88 medals at the Asian Para Games, just 21 shy of their record haul, with a medal-rich schedule ahead. Star javelin thrower Sumit Antil leads a massive track-and-field contingent featuring Paralympic champion Dharambir Nain, Navdeep Singh, and Parmod Bijarnia across multiple field and track finals. Badminton guarantees an early gold-silver double as Pramod Bhagat faces Nitesh Kumar in the men’s SL3 final. Thulasimathi Murugesan, Naveen Sivakumar, and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan also chase singles glory, alongside two key doubles finals. In shooting, Tokyo gold medallist Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal target rifle 3P success, while archery sees India challenge China in recurve men's and women's doubles finals. Powerlifters Kasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi, and Jaspreet Kaur feature in the women’s team event, while swimmers Chaitanya Kulkarni and Suyash Jadhav anchor the aquatic action. Table tennis, cycling, and boccia complete a high-stakes day for the Indian contingent.

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