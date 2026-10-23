India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women Live Score, 1st ODI: ZIM-W Opt To Bat First In Vadodara

IND-W Vs ZIM-W 1st ODI, Live Score: India Women will take on Zimbabwe Women in the opening match of the three-match ODI series at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Friday, October 23. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST, with Smriti Mandhana leading the hosts. India enter the contest on the back of a commanding 3-0 T20I series sweep, having registered a 92-run victory in the final match. Harmanpreet Kaur's explosive unbeaten 91 off 41 balls and Shafali Verma's 69 highlighted India's batting strength, while Nandani Sharma finished the T20I series with six wickets. Zimbabwe, captained by Josephine Nkomo, will hope for a stronger response in the 50-over format. The ODI series also marks their first bilateral ODI meetings against India, adding significance to the historic contest.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Oct 2026, 01:52:39 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 1st ODI LIVE Score: India Playing XI! India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita

23 Oct 2026, 01:52:39 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 1st ODI LIVE Score: Zimbabwe Playing XI! Zimbabwe Women (Playing XI): Beloved Biza, Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Chiedza Dhururu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda(c), Tendai Makusha, Loryn Phiri, Olinder Chare

23 Oct 2026, 01:32:28 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 1st ODI LIVE Score: Toss Update? Zimbabwe women won the toss and opted to bat first.

23 Oct 2026, 01:28:42 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 1st ODI LIVE Score: What Happened in T20I Series? India Women wrapped up a dominant 3-0 series sweep against Zimbabwe Women, showcasing their batting depth and bowling strength throughout the three-match T20I series in Raipur. The hosts began their campaign with a four-wicket victory in the opening encounter, chasing down Zimbabwe's 114/5 with four wickets in hand. Deepti Sharma starred with 49 off 37 balls. India stepped up their dominance in the second T20I, bowling Zimbabwe out of contention with a disciplined performance before completing a nine-wicket win. Shafali Verma smashed 55 off just 25 deliveries, while Smriti Mandhana contributed 47 off 25 balls in a blistering chase of 103. India sealed the series with a match to spare. The third T20I witnessed India's batting fireworks as Harmanpreet Kaur hammered an unbeaten 91 off 41 balls, powering the hosts to 216/7. Zimbabwe managed 124/7 in reply, handing India a massive 92-run victory and a clean sweep. Shafali finished as Player of the Series with 128 runs, while Harmanpreet earned Player of the Match honours in the finale. India will now carry this momentum into the three-match ODI series.

23 Oct 2026, 01:03:49 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 1st ODI LIVE Score: India-W Squad! India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sayali Satghare, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandani Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Jintimani Kalita

23 Oct 2026, 12:49:17 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 1st ODI LIVE Score: Zimbabwe-W Squad! Zimbabwe Women Squad: Modester Mupachikwa(w), Kelis Ndhlovu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo(c), Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Tendai Makusha, Loryn Phiri, Chiedza Dhururu

23 Oct 2026, 12:37:34 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 1st ODI LIVE Score: Live Streaming! The 1st ODI between India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India and will be streamed live in on the JioHotstar app and website from 2 PM onwards.